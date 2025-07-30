EXCLUSIVE: 2028 WR Details Michigan State Recruitment
One of the most important details of high school recruiting is the fact that certain schools aren't shy of recruiting future classes. This is what makes the best recruiting programs the best at what they do. It is all about relationships, even in the world of NIL, as without trust in the coaching staff or program, what is the point?
The Michigan State Spartans are one of the many programs that will recruit future classes, however they have taken it to the next level. Not only are they recruiting the class of 2027, but the class of 2028 and 2029 as well.
One of the players that the Spartans offered in the 2028 recruiting class is Deandre Bidden. Bidden is one of the better prospects at the wide receiver position in the 2028 class and has been recruited by many different programs. This includes schools like the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Auburn Tigers Michigan State, and many more.
Bidden recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI for an interview. In this interview he detailed the latest in his recruitment and discussed if he has any visit plans with Michigan State at this time.
"It's a great program and I like it," he said. "I feel they could go far," Bidden said.
The Michigan State staff is one of the most underrated staffs in the nation when it comes to many different things. While one could argue they are underrated on Saturdays, another could argue where they are most underrated is the recruiting scene. Despite being unable to hold conversations with the staff, Bidden has a few coaches he is hopeful he can build a relationship with down the road.
"Coach (Courtney) Hawkins and the head coach Jonathan Smith," the prospect said. "Also some more coaches to know I’m on their radar."
Has Bidden scheduled a visit with the Michigan State program at this time?
"Not as of right now."
There are also no leading candidates at this point in Bidden's recruitment.
"What is next for me is building more relationships and getting on campuses," he said.
