MSU In-State Commits You Should Know
The Michigan State Spartans have been one of the teams that have followed the trend of targeting in-state prospects, which, of course, is key in recruiting. They target positions on both offense and defense and have added many different commits from inside the state of Michigan.
The Spartans have four commits from the state of Michigan. Compared to other programs across the nation, this is an average amount of in-state commitments at this time in the 2026 class.
There are many names that you should know in the in-state class for the 2026 recruiting class. Let's look at three names that fans should know about players committed to the program from inside the state line of Michigan. Here are the three prospects followed by the full list.
Kayd Coffman
The Spartans have been lucky to land one of the better targets across the nation at the QB position. They landed Kayd Coffman, who is an in-state prospect from Grand Rapids, with many different schools targeting him. Some of these schools include Colorado, Cincinnati and more programs. He is one of the better QBs in the state and was the top commit for the Spartans for quite some time.
Here is what he had to say in the past when speaking to Michigan State Spartans On SI.
"It means a lot to me in ways that I can’t really put to words," Coffman said of his commitment. "Knowing that I get to join this team and get to work."
Samson Gash
Gash is one of the better teams in the nation and is one of the better prospects in the state. he is targeted by many different schools like the Alabama Crimson Tide. he is an elusive wide receiver, with plenty of talented traits that will help him see the field early. He is going to be one of the most notable players to sign with the Michigan State program.
Tristan Comer
Comer is an offensive line prospect and is one of the better players on the offensive line. He has plenty of potential to see the field very early on. Comer is going to join Gash as one of the better players to sign with the Spartans.
