The Outlook for This MSU Freshman LB
When Jonathan Smith took over the Michigan State Spartans in November of 2023, he had work to do on the recruiting trail.
MSU’s class was decimated after Mel Tucker’s termination, so Smith had to pull together a 2024 class quickly. He did a fine job of finding quality players in a short amount of time.
His 2025 class would be his first opportunity to scout the landscape and evaluate talent in a new place. While his national rankings did not blow anyone out of the water, Smith did a nice job finding under-the-radar talent that can contribute now and in the future.
Among that group is freshman linebacker DeJae White. Officially changing his name from Charles, White joins a deep Spartan linebacker class.
Ranked as the No. 1 overall linebacker in the state of Michigan on 247Sports, White was one of two four-star prospects Smith added in his 2025 class, the other being defensive tackle Derrick Simmons from Frankenmuth.
White was a two-sport athlete at Orchard Lake-St. Mary’s High School, starring as a track and field athlete when he was not a tackling machine on the football field.
He is an instinctive linebacker who diagnoses the run well and can shoot gaps to create pressure on the interior. His high-level processing may allow him to see the field sooner rather than later.
However, MSU’s linebacker room is considerably deep in 2025. Wayne Matthews III and Jordan Hall should hold down starting spots, while young players like Brady Pretzlaff, Semaj Bridgeman and Marcellius Pulliam are expected to be ahead of White on the depth chart.
Smith and his staff showed a willingness to play freshmen last season, so it would not be all that surprising to see a player like White earn snaps in blowouts and toward the end of the season.
White was one of two linebackers in Smith’s 2025 class, the other being Dakota High School’s three-star DiMari Malone. The staff prioritized finding linebacker talent and found two quality ones in this class.
White was an impressive find by this staff, and while it may take him some time to climb the depth chart, expect to see him be a mainstay in the next few seasons.
Follow all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the MSU freshman you're most excited for when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.