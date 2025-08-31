Reason to Be Concerned for MSU Football?
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State has some areas it will need to fix up ahead of what's to be a more inferior opponent this week when it hosts Boston College.
The Spartans did some good things in Week 1 against Western Michigan, but there were also some bad. Then again, that's to be expected from the first game.
Even so, there were a couple glaring issues that carried over from last season and could be detrimental again this year. Is there reason for fans to be concerned?
Our Aidan Champion discusses it on this latest episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
You can watch the episode below:
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith addressed the media following the Spartans' win over Western Michigan.
Below is a transcript of his opening statement:
Jonathan Smith
Smith: "I'll start (with) kind of what I told the team. Proud of the team, finding a way to win a game. Obviously, kind of tale of two halves offensively. Defensively, throughout the night, the effort they played with. Shoutout to Ryan Eckley, that punt unit. Jack (Wills) making his first start as a snapper, that was effective play out of our punt group there. But obviously, (there are) the things you want to play more consistently with.
"I do think defensively, that was a pretty good effort and was helped by our crowd. I thought our crowd was great tonight -- energy, student section packed. I mean, it was a great atmosphere and always appreciate Spartan Nation supporting us like that.
"And now, you got to move forward. We'll take a deep look at this tape. There will be a ton to improve on and learn from. And then, this is the first game where you got your game film out there. So, offense, defense, special teams -- the next opponent, they're going to take a deep look at it, and so, we got to find the flaws and clean some things up.
"But overall, you found a way to win the game and now look to work and improve on it."
Stay up to date with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on this episode when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.