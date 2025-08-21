Spartan Commit Eddie Whiting Preparing for Season Opener
The Michigan State Spartans have many different commits in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have turned their recruiting class around for the better. The Spartans landed many different positions in the 2026 class, including two at the tight end position. One of them is three-star Eddie Whiting.
Whiting is one of the better players in the state of South Dakota and is one of the most intriguing prospects in the country. He is set to make his season debut sooner rather than later.
Michigan State commit Eddie Whiting is getting ready for final high school season
Whiting plays for Jefferson High School, which is one of the better high school programs in South Dakota. The talented prospect is scheduled to make his season debut sooner rather than later, as he is set for his season debut later this month. Jefferson and Whiting will make their season debut against Watertown on Aug. 29, the same day as Michigan State's home opener.
Prior to the first game, the Spartan commit detailed the season ahead with Michigan State Spartans On SI.
"Preparation going into the season started last November after last season ended," Whiting said. "My teammates and I have had workouts throughout the entire offseason leading up to the summer, where we have lifted, had open fields, camps, and other workouts. I also played 7v7 this spring to get in as much football as I could."
Whiting then detailed his personal goals.
"One personal goal that I have for this season is just to go out and dominate and prove that when I step on the field, I am the best on it," he said.
Next, he revealed his team's goals.
"Team goals that are set are to go into every week with the same mindset and win each week, and then hopefully by the end of the season, we are playing for a championship," said the prospect.
Finally, Whiting discussed his success mindset.
"If I leave the field with the guys that I have grown up playing football my entire life with and I feel that I gave the game all that I had with my brothers, I would call it success," Whiting said. "But obviously, we would like to go out on top and end up with a trophy in our school and a ring on our hands."
