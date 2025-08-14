EXCLUSIVE: Spartan Commit Eddie Whiting Talks Final High School Season
The Michigan State Spartans have landed 22 commits in the class of 2026. One of their commits in the class is three-star tight end Eddie Whiting, one of the best prospects in the state of South Dakota.
Whiting holds many different offers, but he isn't focused on that anymore, as he is committed to the Spartans and is completely focused on his high school football season.
The prospect caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to talk about his upcoming high school football season. This is his final season with Jefferson High School (Sioux Falls, South Dakota), and he hopes to go out with a bang.
"Preparation going into the season started last November after last season ended," Whiting said. "My teammates and I have had workouts throughout the entire offseason leading up to the summer, where we have lifted, had open fields, camps, and other workouts. I also played 7v7 this spring to get in as much football as I could."
What are Eddie Whiting's goals for his final high school season?
Whiting has set some personal goals for himself this season.
"One personal goal that I have for this season is just to go out and dominate and prove that when I step on the field, I am the best on it," he said.
Whiting then went into detail about his team's goals.
"Team goals that are set are to go into every week with the same mindset and win each week, and then hopefully by the end of the season, we are playing for a championship," said the prospect.
This season will be an opportunity for Whiting to continue to develop his game before he moves on to the next level.
"Something that I want to improve on this season is finishing my blocks and finishing my plays in general, making the most out of each opportunity that I get," he said.
The talented prospect is hopeful to have a successful season, but what would a successful season look like for the Spartans commit?
"If I leave the field with the guys that I have grown up playing football my entire life with and I feel that I gave the game all that I had with my brothers, I would call it success," Whiting said. "But obviously, we would like to go out on top and end up with a trophy in our school and a ring on our hands."
