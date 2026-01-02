Why Michigan State Should Explore LB in Portal

As the countdown to the January transfer portal window continues, programs and college coaching staffs across the country are preparing for the madness that is about to ensue as they try to add key pieces to their rosters for the 2026 season.

Michigan State and new head coach Pat Fitzgerald are expected to be active in the portal to address the roster's most pressing needs, but will the Spartans consider adding a linebacker?

Will the Spartans Target a Transfer Portal Linebacker?

On Dec. 23, Michigan State on SI reported that Jordan Hall, the leader of the Spartans' defense and the team's leading tackler in 2025, would return to the program for the 2026 season, so Fitzgerald likely won’t be looking to add a top-tier linebacker via the portal this offseason.

However, the Spartans' depth at linebacker is taking a significant hit heading into 2026, as Wayne Matthews III, who had the second-most tackles for Michigan State this season, is out of eligibility. Not only is Matthews not expected to return in 2026, but the Spartans have also seen several other linebackers on the team announce their intent to enter the portal.

Given the team's lack of depth at linebacker, it would stand to reason that the Spartans would target one from the portal. If Fitzgerald does opt to bring in a transfer linebacker, here are a few players who would make the most sense to bring in.

Two Transfer Portal Linebackers MSU Could Target

1) Ray Coney, Tulsa

Ray Coney was a two-star recruit in the 2023 class and committed to East Tennessee State out of high school. After two seasons with the Buccaneers, he entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2024 season and transferred to Tulsa. He balled out in his lone season with the Hurricane, totaling 129 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

He enters the portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining, and the Ohio native would be a massive addition to the Spartans' defense. 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 352 overall player in the portal, and the No. 21 linebacker.

2) Oumar Diomande, UConn

Oumar Diomande was a zero-star recruit in the 2023 class. His only offer came from UConn, and he ultimately committed to and signed with the Huskies. After seeing limited action in his first two seasons with the Huskies, he became a starter in 2025 and performed well, totaling 116 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and five sacks.

He enters the portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining. Although Diomande expected to be pursued by many schools, the Spartans would have a strong chance of landing the New York native. 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 441 overall player in the portal, and the No. 30 linebacker.

