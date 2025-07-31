Spartans Offer Five-Star Center, Teammate of MSU Commit
The offers keep rolling out from Michigan State, as the Spartans have offered another high quality prospect from the class of 2026.
On Wednesday, class of 2026 five-star center Ethan Taylor announced on social media that he has been offered by Michigan State.
Taylor attends Link Academy, where he will be playing with recent Spartan commit Carlos Medlock Jr. this season. He is ranked the No. 1 center in his class, the No. 1 class of 2026 recruit in Missouri and the No. 21 overall player in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Taylor also holds offers from Kansas, Houston, Indiana, Baylor, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas, Missouri, Kentucky and Oklahoma, among others.
He and Medlock have yet to play a season together, as the Spartan commit transferred to Link Academy from Wayne Memorial this offseason. Even so, whether or not chemistry has yet been developed, it will be, and Medlock can be a great advocate for Michigan State in its pursuit of the best center of the nation.
Taylor has himself listed at 7-1, 245 pounds. With that size, he could finally give the Spartans a dominant center, something they lacked in recent years.
You would have to go back to Nick Ward and Xavier Tillman Sr., and before that, Jaren Jackson Jr., and even then, Michigan State has always been more guard-reliant under Tom Izzo. And in today's Big Ten, you need a 7-footer who can stretch the floor. But then again, the Spartans managed to win the conference without one last season.
Michigan State is a little late to the party in Taylor's recruitment, but you always have a fighting chance when Tom Izzo is at the helm, and it could be a major advantage if Medlock is able to play a role.
Perhaps the thought of teaming back up as a point guard-center combo in the Big Ten will be intriguing to the highly touted prospect.
Taylor led the Nike EYBL in field-goal percentage (75%) and was ninth in rebounds per game (8.8) as a member of Team MoKan.
