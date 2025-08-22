The Outlook for This MSU Freshman Safety
Safety Evan Young was a late addition to the Michigan State Spartans’ 2025 recruiting class.
Young, a three-star defensive back from Lufkin, Texas, committed to the Spartans in early December and signed days later. He is one of four defensive backs to join MSU from the 2025 class alongside Aydan West, George Mullins and Deuce Edwards.
The Spartans wanted to get their hands on as many young defensive backs as possible for Blue Adams and James Adams, MSU’s top secondary coaches. They have both done a nice job of developing defensive back talent at previous coaching stops.
What are the Spartans getting in their new freshman safety?
The outlook for Evan Young
Young totaled 88 tackles, five for loss, a sack and 21 passes defended in his Lufkin High School career. He stands at 6 feet tall and weighs 192 pounds, giving him solid height and room to grow into his frame.
Young was also a track star in high school, so he has the speed to cover receivers downfield as a safety. He shows great play recognition on tape and excellent closing speed to make a play on the ball in the air.
He shows impressive IQ on passing plays, keeping his eyes on the ball and making a play on it. In the run game, he flies downhill and delivers big hits on ball carriers.
His high school tape is solid, but what will Young bring to the Spartans in his freshman season and beyond?
Don’t expect to see him on the field much in 2025, as MSU has plenty of safeties who will earn snaps ahead of him.
The Spartans will start Malik Spencer and Nikai Martinez, and they have also brought in players like Tracy Revels and Devynn Cromwell as depth pieces next to Armorion Smith.
Young will be buried on the depth chart for his freshman season, but he can use this season to develop behind the scenes and add muscle to his frame. As he grows and learns how to compete at the collegiate level, he becomes a more promising player for the future.
The Spartans won’t see much of Young in 2025, but that may change in the next few years.
