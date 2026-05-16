Grading MSU's Defensive Position Groups Following Spring

Michigan State's defense must take a big step forward this coming season.

The Spartans got better on that side of the ball as the 2025 season progressed, but still couldn't get stops in key moments and finished 72nd in the FBS for total defense and 104th in scoring defense. Potentially because of that in-season improvement, defensive coordinator Joe Rossi was retained.

Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi calls out to the defense during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the side of the ball where MSU has (literally) been investing the most in. Pat Fitzgerald is a defensive-minded head coach, and the five defensive position coaches will combine to make $525k more during the 2026 season than the five offensive position coaches.

That means results should be expected here. Following the end of the spring, here is where I think each position group stands, with a letter grade attached.

Interior Defensive Line: C-

Michigan State's Ben Roberts runs a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What makes me nervous the most is the middle of that defensive line. The Spartans are replacing Alex VanSumeren (transferred to USC) and Grady Kelly (out of eligibility) from last year, and the incoming portal class makes one shrug their shoulders a bit.

Michigan State's top two are probably Ben Roberts and Illinois transfer Eli Coenen . On paper, that can be a fine duo to start things out, but Roberts has missed time in 2024 and 2025 with injuries, and Coenen was a backup with the Fighting Illini last season (though his snaps did increase as the year went on).

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. (23) and defensive lineman Eli Coenen (96) walk together during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The depth is the real concern. Redshirt freshman Derrick Simmons is the X-factor in this room this season. He's a former four-star recruit who just needed an adjustment year in 2025 because of how steep the jump from lower-level MHSAA football to the Big Ten was.

After that, it gets even thinner. That fourth guy in the DL rotation is either Carlos Hazelwood or Mikeshun Beeler . Hazelwood only got 83 total defensive snaps last season at Toledo. Beeler got six defensive snaps with MSU. Unless true freshman Hudson Aultman is an immediate surprise, one of those two is getting some real snaps.

DEs and Rush Ends: C+

Michigan State's Kenny Soares Jr. prepares for a play during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For simplicity's sake, I'm lumping in the team's defensive ends and rush ends for this. Either way, what's been a constant of the last few seasons has been a miserable pass rush for the Spartans. Last year's team averaged 1.83 sacks per game, which ranked 14th in the Big Ten. That was actually an improvement from the 2024 squad that averaged 1.58 sacks per game, at one point going more than six games' worth of time without one.

The rush ends, specifically, do give me some optimism. Bringing in N.C. State transfer Kenny Soares Jr. , normally a linebacker in the past, to play that position will help out a lot in more obvious run situations. When it's more of an obvious passing situation, Anelu Lafaele is back. He flashed some good stuff last season before suffering a season-ending injury.

Linebackers: A-

Michigan State's Jordan Hall looks on from the sideline during the first quarter in the game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linebacker will be the best spot on the field for Michigan State's defense this coming season. Jordan Hall could very well be the best player on the team this coming season. He led the team with 88 total tackles and tied for the lead with 2.5 sacks last year. He also had an interception and had three forced fumbles when nobody else had more than one.

Hiring Max Bullough to be the new linebackers coach doesn't hurt, either.

Max Bullough, Michigan State football's co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, celebrates after a MSU score against USC during the second half on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are also other promising options behind or next to him. Buffalo transfer Dion Crawford brings an interesting pedigree to the defense. He's an experienced pass rusher whose 8.5 sacks in 2024 were second in the MAC, but Crawford became more of an inside linebacker last season and ended up making 81 total tackles to rank second on his team.

Caleb Wheatland is also an interesting name. He's an Auburn transfer, but that's really just in name only. Wheatland only played in three games in 2025 for the Tigers after having been a real contributor for a few years at Maryland. Albany transfer Cam Stodghill and returnee Brady Pretzlaff help fill out the room even more.

Cornerback: B+

Michigan State's Charles Brantley, left, celebrates with Ken Talley after an interception against Prairie View A&M during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Brantley's interception was called back on a penalty. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Corner doesn't have as much depth at linebacker, but the top end of the room is in a pretty good spot. Returning to the team is Charles Brantley , who transferred from Michigan State to Miami (FL), and then back to Michigan State. He was perhaps the Spartans' best defensive player during the 2024 season, making three interceptions and being the closest thing MSU had to a lockdown corner when he was healthy.

On the other side is Iowa State transfer Tre Bell . He's following over new cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat from Ames after starting eight games for him last fall. Bell made a pair of interceptions and helped lead ISU to an 8-4 season that was good enough to land head coach Matt Campbell the Penn State job.

Safety: B

Michigan State safety Nikai Martinez goes around the sideline during the Spartans' game against the USC Trojans on Sept. 20, 2025. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The lid on MSU's defense is also in a decent spot. Retaining Nikai Martinez as the Spartans' free safety was one of the more underrated wins for Fitzgerald in the early days of his tenure.

Martinez was a very available and solid member of that 2024 team, but he was limited to four games last season. His staying healthy is a big must for 2026.

Michigan State's Nikai Martinez celebrates a defensive stop against Iowa in the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Strong safety is a bit more in question, but Maine transfer Devin Vaught is probably the leader there. He has intercepted six passes over his last two seasons at the FCS level, becoming a second-team all-CAA honoree last season. He's competing with Aveon Grose for the starting spot there.

Nickelback Michael Richard was also a nice pickup for the program in the portal. He had a solid career over three seasons at Louisiana Tech. Richard was the Conference USA Freshman of the Year back in 2023, and he ended up grabbing three interceptions during the '25 campaign.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald points while introducing himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald was officially hired by MSU on Monday. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI