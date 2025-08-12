EXCLUSIVE: MSU Commit Braylon Hodge Talks Final Season
The Michigan State Spartans have landed 22 scholarship commits in the 2026 class, including three-star linebacker Braylon Hodge.
Hodge, who plays for Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colorado, recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI, detailing his upcoming high school football season, such as his goals and his preparation.
"I’ve pushed myself all offseason, lifting, conditioning, and film," Hodge said. "Mentally, I’ve locked in on being a leader and staying focused. This is my last season in high school, so I just want to be the best I can be. I’m also making sure I stay healthy so I can help lead the team the right way."
Braylon Hodge's goals for final high school season
The Michigan State commit has already set his personal goals for this upcoming season. He detailed how he wants to be better not just for himself, but for his teammates.
"My personal goal is to just dominate every time I’m on the field," Hodge said. "I want to be a leader my teammates can count on and show the younger guys what it takes to set an example for them. I’ve worked hard to be in this position and just want to make an impact."
Hodge has also started to set his goals for the team, as he holds his teammates to a high standard.
"Our biggest goal is to win the state championship," he said. "We’ve got the talent, the chemistry, and the mindset to make it happen. We’re focused on taking one game at a time, but ultimately to bring home the trophy. We want to leave a legacy that lasts and show everyone we’re the best in the state."
Hodge discussed what he is hopeful he can improve this season.
"I’m focused on getting better all around; there’s always room to grow," he said. "I want to stay locked in, keep improving, and be a leader that helps keep the whole team focused and motivated."
What would be a success for the Michigan State commit and his team?
"For me, a successful season means winning a championship and knowing I gave everything I had," Hodge said. "I want to leave a positive impact on the team and the program. If I do that and help my teammates grow along the way, then I’ll walk away with no regrets."
