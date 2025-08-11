Michigan State Invites 2026 LB to Visit Week 1
The Michigan State Spartans have been doing a great job when it comes to recruiting players in a plethora of different classes.
They have landed a large majority of their top targets in the 2026 class, which has helped them shift most of their focus to their top targets in the 2027 class as they await their first 2027 recruiting commit. They have yet to land their first prospect in the class, aside from Khalil Terry, who decommitted back in June.
The Spartans may have shifted the majority of their focus to the 2027 class, but that hasn't stopped them from recruiting the 2026 class and those who have yet to commit to a program.
Joshua "Buddha" Madison is a gifted 2026 recruit and has started to receive recognition from certain teams, and that includes the Spartans.
Joshua "Buddha" Madison has been invited to the Spartans' home opener
Madison has been invited to the Spartans' home opener against Western Michigan on Aug. 29, per his X, formerly known as Twitter, account. They will be looking to host many different recruits for this game, but they will be awaiting a certain list of recruits that they are hopeful will attend. This includes Madison.
Madison announced on X he will be at Western Michigan's home opener against North Texas the very next week.
The prospect is primed for a huge season with Rich Township High School in Olympia Fields, Illinois. He currently holds offers from Ohio and Memphis.
The Spartans will be at home for the first three weeks of the season, which is very beneficial for their recruiting efforts. It's important to make strong impressions right off the bat, and having three opportunities to do so early on is significant.
Michigan State's home opener alone is an environment that a lot of programs can't match, no matter who the Spartans are hosting. This can serve as a major advantage in recruiting.
Game time for Michigan State's Week 1 matchup is set for 7 p.m.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State recruiting news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.