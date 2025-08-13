EXCLUSIVE: MSU Commit Caldwell-Hardy Talks Final High School Season
The Michigan State Spartans have done well at a plethora of different positions in the 2026 recruiting class, as a large majority of the important positions have been filled for them at this time. This includes the safety position and one of their most important defensive commits.
That prospect is Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy, one of the better players in the state of Florida, where he attends Global Impact Ministries Academy in Jacksonville. He committed to the Spartans back in June over many different schools, including the Florida Atlantic Owls, who were the only other team to host him on an official visit.
Caldwell-Hardy is entering his fourth and final high school season before arriving in East Lansing for his first season as a Spartan. He caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to discuss.
"It’s been great, actually, knowing this is my last year of high school ball," the prospect said. "Just been trying to get bigger, faster, stronger, all while staying healthy."
Caldwell-Hardy's goals for this season
Caldwell-Hardy has personal goals set, but they all go back to helping his team out in the long run.
"My personal goals are really just to be the best teammate I can be on and off the field!" he said.
The prospect also discussed his team-based goals. He detailed how he can help his team improve and holds his team to a high standard with two traits.
"My team goals are to go 1-0 every week!" Caldwell-Hardy said. "Through hard work and dedication. Getting better each week, no matter the outcome!"
The Spartan commit is looking to improve upon last season, but what specifically is he looking to improve?
"Getting stronger and faster so when I get to school in January, I can just flow right into it," Caldwell-Hardy said. "I know there will be some challenges, but nothing I can’t handle!"
The talented prospect is holding his team to a high standard and is looking to have a successful season, but what would make this fourth and final high school football season a success for the Spartan commit?
"Winning a state championship is always the end goal," he said. "But just competing every week with my brothers one last year, giving it my all, I couldn’t ask for anything more!"
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football news when you follow our Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.