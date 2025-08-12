EXCLUSIVE: MSU Commit Joey Caudill Talks Final Season
The Michigan State Spartans landed many different prospects from many different states this offseason. This comes at a plethora of different positions, as they currently have a total of 22 scholarship commits from the class of 2026.
They landed their first commit in the class from Ohio. That prospect was Joey Caudill, one of the better players in the state and the Spartans' lone tight end commit from the class. He is one of the most intriguing prospects in the class and is set for a huge showing this season.
The Michigan State commit is hopeful for a huge season with Lexington High School in Mansfield, Ohio, but will need to accomplish his goals with his team. He went into detail about his goals as well as his preparation in a recent interview with Michigan State Spartans On SI.
"To be the most prepared guy on the field and physically be in the best shape," Caudill said. "I think early on in the season it goes a long way."
Joey Caudill's goals for his final high school season
Caudill has some big goals ahead of him for his final high school season, and that is to gain the most prized award for one person in the state.
"I want to be Ohio Mr. Football," he said. "I wanna prove that I’m the best all around football player in the state."
The talented commit also has some goals in mind for his programs, as he is hopeful that he can help his team reach their goals.
"We want to win the conference and make a deep playoff run," Caudill said. "Get back to the Sweet 16 and go even further."
This season will be an opportunity for Caudill to better certain areas of his game before he gets to the Big Ten level.
"I want to improve making people miss and being physical at the point of attack," he said.
What would make this season a success for the Michigan State commit?
"Having fun with my team and winning a lot of games," Caudill said. "It’s our last time playing together as a group, and I want to enjoy every last second with them."
