3-Star 2027 Lineman Details His MSU Offer

Since taking over as Michigan State’s head coach, Pat Fitzgerald has made the 2027 recruiting cycle a top priority. Over the past month, he and his staff have been highly active on the recruiting trail, offering top prospects in the class.

Fitzgerald and company most recently extended an offer to a 3-star offensive lineman from Ohio, who, shortly after, spoke with Spartan Nation about Michigan State and his overall recruitment.

3-Star Offensive Lineman Speaks On Spartans Offer

On Jan. 30, Michigan State extended an offer to Dominic Black, a three-star offensive lineman from Tri-Village High School in New Madison, Ohio. He shared on X that the Spartans’ offer came after a conversation with offensive line coach Nick Tabacca.

Black is a talented offensive lineman prospect, and his recruitment has gained momentum over the past week, as he’s picked up offers from Michigan State, Kentucky, Pitt, Minnesota, and Akron since Jan. 26.

Shortly after he received an offer from the Spartans, Black spoke with Spartan Nation. He explained that he had been hoping Michigan State would offer him for a long time and said that finally receiving it validates the work he’s been putting in and motivates him not to get complacent.

Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Michigan State Spartans helmet sits on a bench during the second half game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

“It [the Michigan State offer] was something I’d hoped for for a long time,” Black told Spartan Nation. “Knowing a program like Michigan State believes in me means everything and makes the grind feel worth it. It just motivates me to keep working and not get comfortable.”

When asked what stands out to him about Michigan State, Black highlighted the program’s culture. He also explained that while he hasn’t been to East Lansing yet, he knows the Spartans’ facilities are great and that the school is investing in the football program.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald pats his heart at the crowd in attendance for the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Michigan State stands out to me because the culture is built on toughness, discipline, and earning everything you get,” Black said. “I haven’t been to campus yet, but from what I have seen, the facilities are top notch, and it’s clear the program invests heavily in football and developing its players.”

Although he’s just beginning to get to know the Michigan State staff, Black told Spartan Nation they’ve been both genuine and honest so far.

“The coaching staff has been very genuine and honest, and they really emphasize growth both on and off the field,” Black said.

While it’s clear the Spartans have made a strong early impression on Black, Michigan State will face competition from several schools for the three-star offensive lineman. When asked what he’s looking for in a program, he said culture, a strong coaching staff, and academics will be key factors in his decision.

Michigan State football's new coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, holds up a jersey with MSU president Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and athletic director J Batt, right, during Fitzgerald's introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I’m looking for a school that has a winning culture and has a coaching staff I trust to help me develop and reach my full potential,” Black said. "Culture is really important to me, so I want to be in a program where teammates compete, support each other, and feel like a family.”

He continued, “Academics matter a lot to me and my family, so I’m looking for a school that truly supports its student-athletes off the field as well. Overall, I want to be somewhere I feel valued and can grow as both a player and a person.”

As Black’s recruitment gains momentum, more schools are likely to pursue him. Still, if Fitzgerald and company can continue making progress with him in the coming weeks, they should be well-positioned to compete for his commitment.

