MSU Extends Offer to Top 2028 Lineman

Michigan State and new head coach Pat Fitzgerald have been highly active on the high school recruiting trail over the past few days as they continue to target top prospects across the country.

While the Spartans' primary recruiting focus is on the 2027 cycle, Fitzgerald and his staff have also started targeting prospects in future classes, including recently extending an offer to a four-star 2028 offensive lineman from Iowa.

Spartans Offer Four-Star 2028 Offensive Lineman

On Jan. 21, Michigan State extended an offer to Carter Barrett, a four-star offensive lineman from Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines, Iowa. He shared on X that the Spartans had offered him, writing, “Blessed to receive an offer from [Michigan State Football].”

Although Barrett is only a sophomore at Dowling Catholic, Michigan State was already the 17th Power Four program to offer him, joining schools such as Alabama, Michigan, and Tennessee.

The 6’6”, 288-pound offensive lineman has established himself as one of the top prospects in the 2028 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 93 overall player nationally, the No. 5 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 2 recruit in Iowa.

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) calls for a snap from offensive lineman Matt Gulbin (51) against Western Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it’s still early in Barrett’s process, a few schools have started to separate themselves in his recruitment. As of right now, Iowa appears to be leading the race for the four-star offensive lineman, as he took five unofficial visits to the Hawkeyes in 2025.

Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives Iowa the best chance to land Barrett at 35.4%. Other schools in the mix for the young offensive lineman include Iowa State, Missouri, Alabama, Nebraska, and Notre Dame, all of which he also visited in the fall.

An Iowa Hawkeyes helmet lays on the field before a football game against the Indiana Hoosiers Sept. 27, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The good news for Michigan State is that, with Barret being a 2028 prospect, he’s unlikely to make a decision any time soon, giving the Spartans plenty of time to gain ground on the other programs pursuing him.

Fitzgerald and his staff should bring Barrett to campus in East Lansing at some point this offseason for an unofficial visit to build a relationship with him and improve their standing in his recruitment.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Throughout his coaching career, Fitzgerald has recruited the offensive line at a high level. While the Spartans still have a long way to go to establish themselves as a contender for Barrett, extending him an offer at least gives Michigan State a chance to land one of the top offensive linemen in the 2028 class.

