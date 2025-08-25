Who Will Be MSU's Top Defensive Third-Year Player?
Michigan State has an ideal balance of experience and youth on its team, as well as players who fall right in between who are looking to take that next step.
Whether it be redshirt sophomores or juniors, there are a number of third-year players who have gotten experience at this level but now need to truly make an impact as a significant contributor.
So, which of them will have the best season?
Junior defensive end Jalen Thompson comes off a 2024 season in which he felt he left a lot on the table. The veteran started every game after turning in a promising freshman season. Now, he is being called on to lead this defensive line.
Legi Suiaunoa on Jalen Thompson
"From last season, I think the growth that really started with him (Thompson), it was really intrinsic in the fact that I think he knew he was a better football player than what he put on tape last year,"Suiaunoa said earlier this month. "And I think he knew it, he felt it. And so, it started there. And then now, obviously, for us as coaches, 'OK, hey, we know what you're feeling, this is what you, obviously, need to continue to get better at.'
"And then, building an action plan in terms of how to get him better in the strength room, in the film room, obviously on the field. And then, trying to utilize his skill set -- he's got a skill set that he's got a position flexibility that he can do a lot of things up front, and at the same time, not overwhelming him to where it's too much and he starts to play slow.
"But I think he's grown in the confidence in the fact that I think he believes he can be one of the best players in the country at that position. And I think he's starting to put the work behind it."
The Spartans even moved Thompson around in fall camp, but his main position will still be on the edge.
"He is playing in multiple spots right now," defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said earlier in fall camp. "You'll see him out on the edge. There will be times you'll even see him inside. He spends the majority of the time on the outside, though, but we want to be able to get matchups and be able to get him on guys that we feel like he can have success with, because he's really grown. I think it's an evolution of a player.
"And sometimes people don't appreciate it. There's that initial step of being, when you're young, just doing your job, which is a good thing when you're young, right? But then, the next transition is now you start making plays. And I think that's where he's kind of trending towards in his career, where last year, he had a good season, he did his job, and what we've seen this year is he's starting to make plays -- in the run game and in the pass game. So, it's been pretty cool to see."
Thompson and the rest of the defense will need to improve on getting to the quarterback this season, and he knows what he needs to do to do so. If he can do that, he should have a big-time breakout season.
