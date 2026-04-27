Pat Fitzgerald and Michigan State football have wrapped up spring practice and are now turning their attention to summer workouts. The transition underway in East Lansing is a significant one.

Fitzgerald has had to rebuild virtually everything, from the coaching staff to the roster, in a short amount of time. Next season will be a foundational year, one focused on establishing culture, installing systems, and identifying the players who will carry the program forward.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald instructs players during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keeping familiar faces like linebacker Jordan Hall and wide receiver Chrishon McCray in East Lansing has been important in that process, giving Fitzgerald veterans who understand the program while the broader roster overhaul takes shape.

Michigan State was also one of the more active programs in the transfer portal, bringing in 31 players across both sides of the ball. With so much roster turnover, two position groups stand out as the strongest heading into next season.

Offense: Running Backs

Dec 27, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; UConn Huskies running back Cam Edwards (0) runs the ball against the Army Black Knights during the first half of the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Michigan State's rushing attack was one of the more concerning aspects of last season's offense. The Spartans' leading rusher, Makhi Frazier, finished with just 520 yards on 116 carries and two touchdowns. Elijah Tau-Tolliver added 428 yards on 72 carries and two scores. Neither player is back. Tau-Tolliver recently signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent, and Frazier transferred to Ole Miss.

The replacement Fitzgerald found through the portal represents a significant upgrade. Cam Edwards arrives from UConn, where he more than doubled either Spartan's production last season with 1,240 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. He will step into the starting role immediately and gives Michigan State's offense a genuine feature back for the first time in years.

Michigan State's Marvis Parrish runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The depth behind Edwards is also encouraging. Sophomore Marvis Parrish rushed for 576 yards and added 203 receiving yards as a true freshman last season, showing versatility that gives Fitzgerald a reliable second option. Brandon Tullis elected to return to Michigan State after posting 301 yards on 69 carries with four touchdowns, adding further experience to a backfield that now looks like one of the more complete units on the roster.

Defense: Linebackers

Michigan State's Jordan hall participates in a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State's defense was difficult to watch for most of last season. The Spartans ranked near the bottom of the Big Ten in sacks, tackles for loss, interceptions, and tackling efficiency. In that context, Jordan Hall's performance stood out even more sharply.

Hall led the team with 47 solo tackles and 88 total tackles while tying for the team lead with 2.5 sacks. The fact that a middle linebacker led the team in sacks reflects how little pass rush pressure the Spartans generated from anywhere else on the defense. Hall was not just the best linebacker on the roster. He was the only reliable defensive player on the entire unit.

Michigan State linebacker Jordan Hall (5) celebrates a play against Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fitzgerald addressed the deficiency head-on. He brought in former Michigan State linebacker Max Bullough, who had been the linebackers coach at Notre Dame, to serve as both linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator. Bullough's familiarity with the program and his pedigree as a coach at an elite program makes him one of the most important hires Fitzgerald has made.

The Spartans also brought in Buffalo transfer Dion Crawford and Auburn transfer Caleb Wheatland from the transfer portal, two more productive options to help fill out the room's depth.