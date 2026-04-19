MSU's Pat Fitzgerald Cautions Overreactions From Spring Game

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Pat Fitzgerald is counting down the days until the rubber really meets the road.

"Just so we're all scoring at home, we start camp at 110 days, we'll be back in Spartan Stadium to take on [Toledo in] the opener in 141 days, and we go down the road to take on Michigan in 203 days," Fitzgerald said after Michigan State's 'Spring Showcase' on Saturday afternoon. "Those things are all top-of-mind with me, with our coaches, with our program."

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald speaks after his team's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

First Open Practice

Saturday was the first time anyone outside of the football building has been able to see a full practice. Especially with so many new players and coaches, it's fairly easy to clamor and try to figure out who will do what and which new guys will make a difference right away.

Fitzgerald is urging both the media and fans not to draw many conclusions yet. A lot of the practice time this spring was dedicated to installing the offense and defense, after all. Every team is in its beginning stages right now, but that's especially so for the Spartans after a coaching change and a busy transfer portal season.

Michigan State's Cam Fancher warms up during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Fitz Said

Defense was the theme of Saturday's event. The offense only scored one touchdown -- a 67-yard run by Kenneth Williams. The defense picked off both QB1 Alessio Milivojevic and QB2 Cam Fancher on some underthrown downfield shots. That doesn't mean it's time to blow up Nick Sheridan's offense and start over again.

"I wouldn't overthink who had highs and lows today," Fitzgerald said. "It was one day of practice. I'd say on Thursday, the offense had more production. I mean, it's definitely a little bit easier in controlled situations for the defense. There's no doubt about that. But I thought there were some good things offensively."

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald patrols the field during his team's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

There are also only so many takeaways to be had from a "thud" action scrimmage without any live tackling. Fitzgerald seemed pleased that nobody got hurt, though there was a list of players who didn't participate and weren't in pads for Saturday's showcase. Those guys will have plenty of time before summer workouts and fall camp arrive, though.

"We may have gotten to 100 reps [or plays]," Fitzgerald said. "And, again, in a practice, there's so much ebb and flow that you have. I'm the happiest guy in the program right now, because we walked out of today healthy, and that was obviously goal number one, so I'm ecstatic about that."

Full Fitzgerald Press Conference