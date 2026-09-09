Wrinkles MSU's Nick Sheridan Has Revealed in Offense Already

EAST LANSING -- Michigan State's offense faced a lot of questions headed into the 2026 season. Not necessarily bad ones, but more about personnel and which players would play the most.

Overall, new offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan's first game at MSU should be considered a mild success. The lack of success in the red zone and just outside it is a valid concern, but the Spartans didn't have any procedural penalties, and Sheridan's offense showed a few encouraging wrinkles.

Additional Offensive Lineman

Michigan State offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan helps run practice during the first day of fall camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One new thing this year is Michigan State's willingness to utilize a "jumbo" package, meaning that it brings in a sixth offensive lineman. Second-year player Antonio Johnson has won that job. He played five offensive snaps against Toledo, which was the very first in-game action for him during his collegiate career.

Johnson winning that job is definitely a minor surprise. MSU has a bit more depth at offensive line this year than last, and there would have been sense in giving a second offensive tackle like Rustin Young or Robert Wright Jr. that sort of role. Johnson earning it is definitely encouraging for his development.

Michigan State’s mascot Sparty takes the field before the football game against Toledo on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"He earned the opportunity to play," Sheridan said Tuesday about Johnson. "He did things in practice that we felt like he deserved to play in the game. So that was a small sample size of a role for him, and then we'll see moving forward what that looks like. But he's a young player that we're excited about for sure. I thought he did a nice job."

Friday was a big day for 2025 graduates of Orchard Lake St. Mary's. Johnson is one of three players from there who got playing time on the Spartans' offense. Tight end Jayden Savoury was a featured piece with four catches for 36 yards. Wide receiver Bryson Williams didn't have a catch, but he got 15 offensive snaps.

One Snap for Backup QB Cam Fancher

Michigan State’s Cam Fancher runs for a gain against Toledo during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another interesting part of the game was when backup quarterback Cam Fancher subbed in for just one snap. Starter Alessio Milivojevic wasn't hurt or anything -- Sheridan and Michigan State just wanted to put another look at quarterback on film. Fancher got a designed run for his first and only snap, carrying the ball for a three-yard carry.

Mobility and running ability are Fancher's best assets. He's a sixth-year senior who had prior stops at Marshall, Florida Atlantic, and UCF. That level of experience for a QB2 is rare today, and Sheridan and MSU seem to want to use it, at least a little. The reasons why are similar to what Sheridan said about why Johnson got playing time as an additional lineman: he's simply earned it.

Michigan State's Cam Fancher warms up during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Cam's had a real nice camp," Sheridan said. "I really do. He's been awesome to our team, for [Alessio Milivojevic], in the room, for our group on offense. And, you know, as we mentioned, if they deserve an opportunity to play, then we try to find roles for them. We'll see what that looks like each week."

"And that's for every player, not just for Cam, but running backs, tight ends, wide receivers, offensive alignment. If we feel like they've earned it in practice and there's an opportunity to help us win, then we're open and interested in playing as many guys as we can."

Wildcat Formation

Michigan State’s Cam Edwards runs for a gain against Toledo during the fourth quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another interesting look Sheridan showed in Week 1 was the wildcat formation on a couple of different occasions. It'll forever be the look Michigan State scored its first touchdown of the Pat Fitzgerald era in, with Cam Edwards running it for a score. Sheridan went back to the look with Edwards lined up at quarterback again during a fourth-and-short, although that didn't work.

It feels like Sheridan could be setting something up for the future. There are a lot of different trick plays that could be broken out with either Edwards or Fancher in at quarterback. What's also worth noting is that Sheridan hasn't really broken out Carson Gulker yet, only giving him one snap against Toledo. Gulker can run, pass, and throw, and it feels like MSU may be waiting for Notre Dame or the Big Ten schedule to roll around before he's truly utilized.

Michigan State's offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan works with the team during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Overall, this new scheme seems to produce more offensive creativity. Sheridan's offense moved the ball pretty consistently on Friday and held it for more than 43 minutes.

Everything was also pretty clean, with no turnovers or pre-snap penalties. The key now will be converting on opportunities in the red zone and scoring touchdowns instead of field goals.

Nick Sheridan Press Conference Pre-EMU