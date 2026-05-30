MSU Football Adds Two 4-Star Recruits Late to Visit Slate

Michigan State football has made a few late big additions to this weekend's slate of official visitors.

According to different reports, the Spartans will host Massillon Washington (Ohio) athlete Deontay Malone , as well as Detroit Catholic Central (Mich.) athlete Gideon Gash this weekend. Both prospects are 4-star recruits with current ties to the program.

Info on Malone

Massillon’s Deontay Malone takes a punt back 51 yards for a touchdown in the second half against McKinley Saturday, October. 25, 2025. | Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Malone is listed as an athlete on 247Sports and as a cornerback on Rivals, but it seems like MSU is recruiting Malone as a wide receiver. The former of the two websites has position coach Courtney Hawkins listed as Malone's primary recruiter. When Malone was officially offered by Michigan State this past September, Hawkins was tagged in Malone's post on Twitter/X.

He's currently ranked 303rd overall in the class of 2027 on the 247Sports Composite , also being ranked 12th among prospects from Ohio. Malone is also slated for an official visit to Ohio State from June 12-14. His other notable offers come from Michigan, Auburn, Boston College, North Carolina, Maryland, Pitt, West Virginia, and Purdue.

Massillon's Deontay Malone pulls away from the GlenOak defense during a high school football game at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon Friday, August 29, 2025. | Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Running back Savior Owens is also a reason for optimism on MSU's side in this recruitment. Owens became the Spartans' very first 2027 commitment back in January. He and Malone are teammates at Massillon Washington.

According to Malone's Twitter/X profile as well, he caught 34 passes for 498 yards this past season. He also returned some kickoffs and punts during his junior season. Malone played defense, too, making him a rare three-way player.

Info on Gash

Novi Detroit Catholic Central (11) Gideon Gash stretches out on a ball thrown too high for him as East Kentwood (11) Stephan Jones defends during the first half of the MHSAA Division 1 football semifinals between Novi Detroit Catholic Central and East Kentwood at Jackson High School in Jackson on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gash might be the best recruit that is on the board for Michigan State this cycle. All three major sites have him rated no lower than 100th overall in the class. He's up at 70th overall on the 247Sports Composite, also ranking second among those from Michigan.

There is a lot of interest from elsewhere, though. Gash has future reported visits set up with Texas Tech, Oklahoma, and Alabama. The Red Raiders got a prediction to land Gash a little more than a week ago from Rivals' Greg Smith , though two older predictions do remain in MSU's favor.

Detroit Catholic Central's Samson Gash returns a punt during a football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gash being from Michigan helps, but the familial connections are the main thing the Spartans have going for them. Gash's brothers, Caleb and Samson, will both play for Michigan State this year. Caleb is a defensive back entering his redshirt junior season. Samson was a 4-star wide receiver in the class of 2026, entering his true freshman year.

Safety seems to be the spot MSU wants Gash at. Position coach James Adams is listed as his recruiter on both 247Sports and Rivals.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans safeties coach James Adams watches drills during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI