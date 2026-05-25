MSU Potentially Separating From Pack With In-State OL Recruit

Michigan State is in a great spot to land one of the best players from its own state.

The Spartans were predicted by Jason Killop of Rivals a few days ago to land the eventual commitment of Martin Luther King (Mich.) offensive lineman Jameer Henry. Allen Trieu of Rivals had also picked MSU to land Henry back in March.

Fast Facts on Henry

Michigan State mascot "Sparty" looks on during a game against Louisville during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

He's a 3-star prospect ranked 503rd nationally on the Rivals Industry Rankings, which includes being ninth in the state of Michigan. That makes him the third-best O-lineman in the state, only behind four-stars Jakari Lipsey (Michigan commit) and Dewey Young (uncommitted).

The program's interest in Henry, now listed at 6'5" and 310+ pounds, has pre-dated new head coach Pat Fitzgerald or offensive line coach Nick Tabacca . It even pre-dates Jonathan Smith. Henry was first offered by Michigan State way back in October 2023.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald patrols the field during his team's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Being in a place for a recruiting prediction is interesting, since there hasn't been a ton of noise between Henry and the Spartans. He visited campus unofficially back in June 2025 and doesn't seem to have an official visit lined up with Michigan State just yet.

Other Power Four offers on the table for Henry include Missouri, Cincinnati, Illinois, Michigan, Kansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Pitt, Purdue, Tennessee, USC, and Vanderbilt. That's a pretty good offer list.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald, right, talks with Rustin Young during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Commitment Would Mean

Landing Henry would be huge, though. He'd instantly become MSU's second-highest-ranked recruit in the '27 class if he committed right now. The only guy he'd be behind is St. Rita (Ill.) defensive lineman Ohimai Ozolua , who is currently at No. 416 overall on the Rivals Industry Rankings.

It's relatively obvious why Henry is ranked as high as he is when you turn on some tape. He played right guard a lot at MLK, where he's also teammates with Michigan State wide receiver/safety target Don Spillers III. Henry's size made him a man amongst boys, even while competing in the recruiting hotbed that is the metro Detroit area.

Detroit King's Don Spillers, right, celebrate his touchdown catch with Tay'Shawn Henry during the fourth quarter in the game against Mason on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at Chelsea High School. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rivals slates Henry as an offensive tackle recruit, while 247Sports has him as an interior offensive lineman. I think keeping Henry at guard would be the best move. He is a pretty effective run blocker, and when you're trying to establish a physical, run-it-down-their-throats football team, it starts with interior offensive line play. Henry and East Grand Rapids (Mich.) prospect Grant Adloff would be a decent haul there for the 2027 class.

Tackles are more important when it's time to pass (though everyone still has roles to play in both scenarios). Michigan State has Brighton (Mich.) prospect Jack Carlson right there. He's the current second-best recruit in the '27 class, currently ranked 780th overall and 12th in the state.

Offensive lineman Jack Carlson of Brighton warms up before a season-opening football game against Dexter on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 at Brighton. | Bill Khan/Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images