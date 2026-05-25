MSU Potentially Separating From Pack With In-State OL Recruit
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Michigan State is in a great spot to land one of the best players from its own state.
The Spartans were predicted by Jason Killop of Rivals a few days ago to land the eventual commitment of Martin Luther King (Mich.) offensive lineman Jameer Henry. Allen Trieu of Rivals had also picked MSU to land Henry back in March.
Fast Facts on Henry
He's a 3-star prospect ranked 503rd nationally on the Rivals Industry Rankings, which includes being ninth in the state of Michigan. That makes him the third-best O-lineman in the state, only behind four-stars Jakari Lipsey (Michigan commit) and Dewey Young (uncommitted).
The program's interest in Henry, now listed at 6'5" and 310+ pounds, has pre-dated new head coach Pat Fitzgerald or offensive line coach Nick Tabacca. It even pre-dates Jonathan Smith. Henry was first offered by Michigan State way back in October 2023.
Being in a place for a recruiting prediction is interesting, since there hasn't been a ton of noise between Henry and the Spartans. He visited campus unofficially back in June 2025 and doesn't seem to have an official visit lined up with Michigan State just yet.
Other Power Four offers on the table for Henry include Missouri, Cincinnati, Illinois, Michigan, Kansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Pitt, Purdue, Tennessee, USC, and Vanderbilt. That's a pretty good offer list.
What Commitment Would Mean
Landing Henry would be huge, though. He'd instantly become MSU's second-highest-ranked recruit in the '27 class if he committed right now. The only guy he'd be behind is St. Rita (Ill.) defensive lineman Ohimai Ozolua, who is currently at No. 416 overall on the Rivals Industry Rankings.
It's relatively obvious why Henry is ranked as high as he is when you turn on some tape. He played right guard a lot at MLK, where he's also teammates with Michigan State wide receiver/safety target Don Spillers III. Henry's size made him a man amongst boys, even while competing in the recruiting hotbed that is the metro Detroit area.
Rivals slates Henry as an offensive tackle recruit, while 247Sports has him as an interior offensive lineman. I think keeping Henry at guard would be the best move. He is a pretty effective run blocker, and when you're trying to establish a physical, run-it-down-their-throats football team, it starts with interior offensive line play. Henry and East Grand Rapids (Mich.) prospect Grant Adloff would be a decent haul there for the 2027 class.
Tackles are more important when it's time to pass (though everyone still has roles to play in both scenarios). Michigan State has Brighton (Mich.) prospect Jack Carlson right there. He's the current second-best recruit in the '27 class, currently ranked 780th overall and 12th in the state.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika