MSU's Chiles Provides Needed Source of Optimism after USC Loss

On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, we discuss the positive performances Aidan Chiles is starting to put together.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles eases up after scoring a touchdown against USC on Sept. 20, 2025.
Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles eases up after scoring a touchdown against USC on Sept. 20, 2025. / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI
It's easy to quickly look for all the negative things after a loss. There were plenty of wrongs about Michigan State's 45-31 defeat at USC on Saturday night. For example, it should never be acceptable for the Spartans' defense to allow 45 points in 10 possessions.

MSU showed plenty of fight in that game and had a mild comeback effort, but the Spartans didn't have the ball with the chance to tie the game at any point in the second half. The Trojans were in control pretty much the whole way.

Braylan Shelby
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) reacts after sacking Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

There are reasons to have some cautious optimism, though. The biggest of those is quarterback Aidan Chiles, who had 247 total yards, four touchdowns, and no turnovers in the game against USC.

During this edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, we break down why Chiles being a source of optimism is so important for MSU and its season.

Below is also a partial transcript of Chiles' press conference following the USC game, which was alongside defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren.

Aidan Chiles, Alex VanSumeren
Michigan State's Aidan Chiles (left) and Alex VanSumeren (right) talk to the media after a 45-31 loss to USC. / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Q: Just for both you guys, what did you learn about yourselves as a team today? Obviously, the injuries, Wayne (Matthews III) going to the hospital, Jordan (Hall) gets called for targeting, going down 21 points, what did you come out of this with? 

CHILES: I mean, we know we can face adversity, like, we know that. It's just, we just gotta finish, right, simple as that. We came out in the second half strong, came out in third quarter, we played football, down seven, and then didn't finish. That's what it is. 

VanSUMEREN: Like you said, man, we didn't execute. At the end of the day, it's one or zero, and it was a zero. We gotta be better, we know that. We gotta be cleaner on defense, everywhere as a whole. We'll come back, we'll watch the tape, we'll get better from it, and we'll roll again. 

Alex VanSumeren
Michigan State DT Alex VanSumeren (91) patrols the sidelines with some of his teammates during the Spartans' game against USC on Sept. 20, 2025. / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Q: In the second half, it looked like you guys had better success at stopping the run. Do you agree with that? What allowed you to do that?

VanSUMEREN: I really don't know. It's kind of hard for me to know out there. But, you know, big thing with Coach (Joe) Rossi is just making halftime adjustments. And just trusting the coaches and whatever they say, we go out there and try to execute to the best of our abilities. 

Q: What were the adjustments you tried to make (to prevent big plays)? 

VanSUMEREN: You know, I'm not gonna speak about that right here. I'm gonna keep that in house. But, you know, at the end of the day, we just didn't execute. We weren't good enough. 

Aidan Chiles
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) throws against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.