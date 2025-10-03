How Recent Wave of Injuries Will Affect Michigan State Football
The Michigan State Spartans have been in the midst of a rebuild ever since the firing of former Head Coach Mel Tucker, who had left the program in a rough position.
Current Head Coach Jonathan Smith was then hired, and it has been his job ever since to get MSU back on its feet in any and every way possible.
Since then, his work has been impressive, but with the numerous injuries that have occurred during the 2025 season, a question arises about how effective Smith's work has actually been due to the lack of depth the Spartans have had.
There are some issues to be found when examined closely, but a silver lining also emerges that far outweighs the problems.
The Issues
- So far in the season, the Spartans have already lost Wide Receiver Alante Brown to an injury, and also were without Nick Marsh for part of a game, and they had very few players to replace them with.
- Furthermore, when star Linebacker Jordan Hall was ejected in their first match of conference play they only had one specialized green-dot LB to replace him with in Wayne Matthews III.
- Soon after he came into the game Matthews had to leave in an ambulance with a scary injury, and even though his health is looking up the LB depth in the rest of that game was in shambles, playing much worse than the rest of the season.
- Depth has been lacking, but there is a silver lining that makes up for the current issues of MSU football.
The Silver Lining
- Smith has only been in East Lansing for two full years, and the job he has done in that time has been incredible.
- Scouting stars from left to right, the Spartans' can expect a powerhouse team, but it would be unreasonable to expect it this year, where a bowl game is already a massive improvement.
- A look at Marsh, Hall, or even freshman Kicker Martin Connnington shows that Smith is talented at finding talent, but the talents he finds will need years to develop and grow into the high-depth team that every fan wants now.
- The issues with injuries bring up the problem that Smith has been and is working on with the program, and given time, he will be able to get the Spartans' out of the rut Tucker had left them in.
Patience is key, a few years is a long time to wait for a football fan, but it's what Smith needs to get the team into a playoff run and championship, and the patience already given has paid off in the growth already rampant at MSU.
