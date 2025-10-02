This Michigan State Receiver Could Spark an Upset vs. Nebraska
The Michigan State Spartans are in for a tough match against a stellar Nebraska Cornhuskers defense, in which the passing game is expected to be diminished, and many key factors will need to take place for a win.
However, in hopes of an upset, MSU quarterback Aidan Chiles will need to have an amazing game regardless of how good his opponent's defense is, both in rushing the ball and in throwing it down the field.
In order to have an upset victory on his hands, Chiles will need his star wide receiver, Nick Marsh, to be fully healthy, at his top game and ready to be fed the ball constantly.
Health Helps Marsh's Great Play
- Marsh had missed the second half of the Spartans' game against the Youngstown State Penguins with a minor injury, but in the half he did play he was explosive and dominant.
- A week later against the University of Southern California he was healthy enough to play, but he had to keep an eye on himself and not go forth with full force.
- Now against the Cornhuskers Marsh will absolutely be healthy enough to be fed the ball constantly, his volume will turn into the Spartans' potential upset success. His already great 12.3 yards per catch will increase, but it will only be possible if he is in top shape.
Marsh At His Top Game
- Against the Boston College Eagles, Marsh had five receptions for 68 yards and two touchdowns, and if he wasn't at his top game, he would not have scored and MSU would have lost.
- The same situation will apply to the potential upset at Nebraska, should Marsh be at his full capabilities, his QB will be able to feed him the ball, but if he is not locked in and focused, the Spartans will have even higher mountains to climb for a victory.
Volume Is Key To Success
- Against USC, Marsh played less, but he was still out on the field on a good majority of plays, yet he only came down with two receptions for 24 yards. His impact on the final score could have been much greater if he had gotten the ball more.
- Against Nebraska Marsh's volume will determine the outcome; that is what the game plan boils down to. The team leader in touchdowns needs to have more opportunities to do what he does best and bulldoze his way into the end zone, or near it, otherwise MSU's upset against the Cornhuskers becomes much less likely.
- Marsh and Chiles will have some pressure taken off of them by the rushing room for certain, but they will still have work to do, and if the ball doesn't get to Marsh, that work will be left unfinished.
Nick Marsh will be the foundation on which Chiles can build the air raid offense through, and the piece that can take over when the rushers of the team need help, and he is key for the Spartans, who hope to upset Nebraska on Saturday.
