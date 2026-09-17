How MSU Can Surprise in Behemoth Notre Dame Matchup

The Spartans face a massive matchup against the No. 3-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish and are not expected to win. They will need to pull off a miracle to get the upset on the road.

To get that miracle, everything the team has and more would need to perform at its best, and with the upward trajectory the team has already shown after their first two weeks, it does seem that many units will be at the top of their game.

Michigan State’s Cam Edwards runs for a gain against Eastern Michigan during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, current forecasts call for a rainy game at Notre Dame, and if that holds, both teams will focus on running the ball as much as possible, which MSU has already been doing.

But at the same time, MSU also had a talented quarterback in Alessio Milivojevic, and some great talent at receiver, with some players getting closer to cementing their spots in the rotation, so could they be the ones to surprise Notre Dame and possibly get closer to the miracle upset against the mammoth opponent they are facing?

How MSU Could Surprise Notre Dame

Michigan State’s Cam Edwards, right, shakes hands with defensive coordinator Joe Rossi after defeating Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The pass attack is supposed to be an afterthought for both the Spartans and the Fighting Irish, but what if MSU flipped the script a little and gave the game everything they had on offense, not just the rushing game?

Yes, MSU's best bet for being competitive with Notre Dame is to constantly give the ball to the likes of Cam Edwards, Marvis Parrish, and the rest of their deep running back room. They will be less likely to drop the ball and also less likely to get prematurely off their feet in the rain.

Michigan State’s Cam Edwards runs for a touchdown against Eastern Michigan during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Upset Galore Early This Season

But being competitive will not be enough to beat the No. 3-ranked team in the nation, and with a poised quarterback at the helm and weapons he's now used to, MSU could at least aim to be more than just competitive.

This could be another massive upset this season, like the near-win for Western Michigan against Michigan, the win against No. 11 Oklahoma for that same Michigan team, and the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who beat the formerly high-ranked Oregon Ducks.

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic leaves the field after defeating Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The spirit of upsets is still very much in the air this college football season. If MSU utilizes its pass attack despite the risks and it pays off, it could be next in line for a miracle upset. Nonetheless, it will take an elite showing from the Spartans.