How Spartans Week 2 Matchup Could Prepare for Notre Dame

As the Michigan State Spartans prepare to take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles for Week 2, their big-time matchup with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looms large next week.

It is easy to look ahead to a huge game like that, which will be in South Bend in the Spartans' first road game of the year. After a close call against the Toledo Rockets, Michigan State and head coach Pat Fitzgerald must play a strong game against the Eagles this weekend to build momentum and confidence for a chance at a massive upset.

Spartans Must Improve in Key Areas

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks to a referee after a play against Toledo during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite their Week 1 victory, the Spartans have reason to feel better, with flaws that seem to be correctable . We must remember that this is a brand-new coaching staff for the most part, with Fitzgerald at the helm, a new-look roster, and a program attempting to establish its identity. It won't be a perfect display from the jump.

Against Eastern Michigan, it almost has to be if the Spartans want to give Notre Dame a scare on primetime next Saturday. Whether it is finding more explosives on offense or limiting them on defense, Michigan State must improve this weekend.

Limiting the Big Plays

Michigan State’s defensive coordinator Joe Rossi calls out to players during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi may have a stout defense on his hands, but that is if his players can limit big plays in the run and pass game. Toledo made things spooky in East Lansing last weekend when they generated big plays. Against Notre Dame, a couple of explosive gains could make for a long game for the Spartans' defense.

The goal against Eastern Michigan is to limit or stop big plays. That means sound gap integrity, run fits, zone discipline, and an emphasis on technique across the board. Red-zone defense was a strength last weekend, but the other side of the Spartans' ball wasn't so lucky.

Converting in the Red Zone

Michigan State’s Alessio Milivojevic, center, runs onto the field with the team before the game against Toledo on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kicker Liam Boyd had a terrific night with five made field goals against the Rockets, though the Spartans had a chance to be much more productive in the red zone, with their success being a five-yard touchdown by Rodney Bullard. Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan got his offense off to good starts on most of their drives, but too many of them stalled out.

If the Spartans want to have any chance to thrive against the Fighting Irish's vaunted defense, they must generate more explosive plays in all phases. Quarterback Alessio Milivojevic should be more aggressive downfield, while establishing the run should be the priority to generate chunk plays on the ground.