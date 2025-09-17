One Aspect in MSU's Game That Could Hinder Against USC
The Michigan State Spartans face what may be their toughest test of the season thus far, as they travel west to take on the USC Trojans.
Jonathan Smith’s team will be without a few key players. The Spartans suffered multiple injuries in their win against Youngstown State last Saturday.
MSU lost guard Luka Vincic for the season and wide receiver Alante Brown for an extended period of time. Wide receiver Nick Marsh and running back Makhi Frazier are game-time decisions for the late-night showdown with USC.
Vincic was a key rotational guard on the Spartans’ interior offensive line, while Brown was finally healthy during his Spartan career and made a difference on special teams. These two could end up being major losses moving forward.
While it is possible Spartan fans could see Marsh and Frazier, they should expect that those two will not go.
Marsh is unquestionably MSU’s best offensive player, so not having him in the passing game will be a problem for Aidan Chiles.
However, MSU worked hard to improve the receiving core around Marsh and Chiles this offseason, and the Spartans have two capable receivers in Omari Kelly and Chrishon McCray. Expect those two to have major roles against this USC defense.
Frazier is MSU’s leading rusher and has been the team’s unquestioned top back. His not being able to go would be a huge loss for a team that has done a good job putting points on the board.
The Spartans have a few running backs capable of taking care of the rushing attack while Frazier is on the mend. Brandon Tullis has been the team’s second running back, and Sacramento State transfer Elijah Tau-Tolliver will see an increase in carries as well.
USC is 41st in scoring defense this season and 60th in total defense, so despite all the injuries on the offensive side of the ball, Chiles and the Spartans’ offense should still be capable of scoring when they want to.
This game will be a high-scoring affair, and the Spartans will have to find ways to make up for their losses at important positions.
Smith’s teams have not let injuries stop them before, and they shouldn’t start now.
