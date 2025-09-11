Why MSU Should Be Comfortable With Frazier as Top RB
This offseason, the Michigan State Spartans had an open competition for their running backs.
MSU had three – maybe four – possible candidates to be the top back. Jonathan Smith, Keith Bhonapha, and the Spartans’ staff wanted to see what they had in Elijah Tau-Tolliver, Makhi Frazier, Brandon Tullis, and even Jace Clarizio.
Many expected Tau-Tolliver, a senior transfer from Sacramento State, would be the RB1 because of his experience. He rushed for nearly 1,000 yards for the Hornets last season and has pass-catching upside.
However, Tau-Tolliver has not been the team’s top back. Instead, the Spartans have relied on another player.
Redshirt freshman Makhi Frazier, who saw limited action last season, has emerged as the team’s No.1 running back, and the team appears comfortable with him taking the bulk of the carries.
Makhi Frazier's emergence
Last season as a true freshman, Frazier had just seven carries for 21 yards. This year, he has 31 carries for 184 yards and a touchdown.
If Frazier maintains this pace, he will finish the season with 186 carries for 1,104 yards and six touchdowns. These would be the best numbers from a Spartan running back since Kenneth Walker III in 2021.
The Spartans are confident in Frazier as their top back for several reasons. One, he has much more patience and maturity than most redshirt freshmen.
Watching Frazier run the ball, he never looks like he is trying to do too much or force a running lane. He is patient and waits for his hole to open up before attacking it and picking up positive gains.
Another reason they like Frazier is that the Spartans have several running backs behind him who can take carries and keep him fresh. Smith has always played multiple backs, and Tullis and Tau-Tolliver can spell Frazier if he needs a breather.
While those players are capable of providing carries, the Spartans want to lean on Frazier moving forward. He has shown he can be effective on the ground in high-leverage situations, and MSU will continue to trust him in those moments.
Not many expected Frazier to be the team’s top back when it was having a running back competition in the summer. But now, Frazier is ‘the guy,’ and he should keep that going this season.
