Amidst MSU's Football Struggles, One Position Has Remained Excellent
After being humiliated 38-13 by the University of California, Los Angeles Bruins, almost every position in the Michigan State University Spartans' locker room has come under heat of some sort.
Quarterback Aidan Chiles has been criticized for his weaker play as of late. The receiver room hasn't been able to get big plays when backup Alessio Milivojevic comes in, and the rushers have been stuffed by the Big Ten defenses.
Almost everything has been messy for MSU, but their Tight Ends in Michael Masunas and Jack Velling have been able to be consistent in recent games. What has lined up for them to do so?
Allesio Milivojevic's Sight For Tight Ends
- While Masunas and Velling were both doing well in their own rights when Chiles was the starter, they would most of the time only receive passes on deep balls that often went to receiver Omari Kelly.
- However, with Milivojevic taking over for the banged-up Chiles, the deep balls have slowed down, allowing for the tight end duo to get the ball just the same, even when the Spartans have to rush the ball astronomically more often.
- The pair has still averaged to get around four catches a game, and overall have improved slightly compared to when Chiles is at the helm and they either get one or no catches the entire game.
Tougher Defenses Focus On Recievers
- Although Velling and Masunas are guarded by opposing Big Ten defenses, the same as non-conference opponents, they seem to be less focused on than in weeks one through three.
- They have been able to get open more often, and when they are open more, they get the ball more, and while defenders focus on Nick Marsh and Kelly, MSU's tight ends receive more room to work.
- Another reason could also be that Velling and Masunas are blocking for the Spartans' running backs on the majority of plays, and they can get past defensive linemen easily for screen plays and short passes when the need arises.
No matter what, MSU has much to work on during the rest of their difficult season to prove that they can still contend, and for head coach Jonathan Smith to keep his job and apologize to the Spartan faithful.
Yet while the rest of the team figures out their issues, they at least have a bright spot in their tight ends, and one they need in their upcoming games against the Indiana Hoosiers and Michigan Wolverines, amongst all of the failures,
Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation,WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU’s Tight Ends when you join our community group, Go Green Go White,WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X@MSUSpartansOnSI as well.