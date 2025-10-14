Spartan Nation

Amidst MSU's Football Struggles, One Position Has Remained Excellent

MSU has had rough games recently, but one position is as good as ever despite the teams struggles.

Nathan Berry

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic scrambles against UCLA during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic scrambles against UCLA during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After being humiliated 38-13 by the University of California, Los Angeles Bruins, almost every position in the Michigan State University Spartans' locker room has come under heat of some sort.

Quarterback Aidan Chiles has been criticized for his weaker play as of late. The receiver room hasn't been able to get big plays when backup Alessio Milivojevic comes in, and the rushers have been stuffed by the Big Ten defenses.

MSU, Jonathan Smit
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith walks off the field at the half against the UCLA Bruins at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Almost everything has been messy for MSU, but their Tight Ends in Michael Masunas and Jack Velling have been able to be consistent in recent games. What has lined up for them to do so?

Allesio Milivojevic's Sight For Tight Ends

Michael Masunas, Jack Velling, MS
Michigan State's Michael Masunas, left, celebrates his touchdown catch with Jack Velling against Youngstown State during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • While Masunas and Velling were both doing well in their own rights when Chiles was the starter, they would most of the time only receive passes on deep balls that often went to receiver Omari Kelly.
  • However, with Milivojevic taking over for the banged-up Chiles, the deep balls have slowed down, allowing for the tight end duo to get the ball just the same, even when the Spartans have to rush the ball astronomically more often.
  • The pair has still averaged to get around four catches a game, and overall have improved slightly compared to when Chiles is at the helm and they either get one or no catches the entire game.

Tougher Defenses Focus On Recievers

MSU, Jack Vellin
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State tight end Jack Velling (12) runs through the UCLA Bruins defense in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
  • Although Velling and Masunas are guarded by opposing Big Ten defenses, the same as non-conference opponents, they seem to be less focused on than in weeks one through three.
  • They have been able to get open more often, and when they are open more, they get the ball more, and while defenders focus on Nick Marsh and Kelly, MSU's tight ends receive more room to work.
  • Another reason could also be that Velling and Masunas are blocking for the Spartans' running backs on the majority of plays, and they can get past defensive linemen easily for screen plays and short passes when the need arises.
Alessio Milivojevic, MS
Michigan State's Jon Boyer, right, talks to Alessio Milivojevic after his interception against Western Michigan during the fourth quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No matter what, MSU has much to work on during the rest of their difficult season to prove that they can still contend, and for head coach Jonathan Smith to keep his job and apologize to the Spartan faithful.

Yet while the rest of the team figures out their issues, they at least have a bright spot in their tight ends, and one they need in their upcoming games against the Indiana Hoosiers and Michigan Wolverines, amongst all of the failures,

MSU, Jonathan Smit
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith adjusts his hat on the sideline during the fourth quarter in the game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation,WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU’s Tight Ends when you join our community group, Go Green Go White,WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X@MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Nathan Berry
NATHAN BERRY

Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.