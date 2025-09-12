How MSU's LB Depth Has Been Valuable Early in Season
The Michigan State Spartans are 2-0 and looking to remain undefeated when they take on the Youngstown State Penguins this Saturday.
MSU has defeated Western Michigan and Boston College in its first two home games, beating the Broncos in dominant fashion and the Eagles in a double overtime thriller. Jonathan Smith’s squad has only played two games, but there is a different feeling about this team.
The Spartans have been hard to gauge on the defensive side of the ball, as they dominated WMU but struggled to stop BC. MSU is likely somewhere in the middle of those two performances as a defense, but water must find its level for Joe Rossi’s group.
One unit on this Spartan defense that has remained consistent is the linebacker group. Many expected that group to be the strength of the defense, and that has been true in the early parts of the season.
Michigan State linebackers
The team would like to see the pass-rush and the secondary improve, but the linebacker group will do some heavy lifting for now.
Junior Jordan Hall has been at the center of the Spartans’ excellent linebacker core. After a demotion last season, Hall has emerged as the leader of the defense and has been arguably the team’s best player.
Through two games, Hall has totaled 23 tackles, three for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble. He had 24 tackles all of last season.
Wayne Matthews has also been impressive this season, with a tackle for loss and an interception.
However, the depth of this group's work has also been admirable. Senior Darius Snow has played a handful of snaps (38, per Pro Football Focus) and has done an excellent job stopping the run.
MSU feels comfortable putting redshirt freshman Brady Pretzlaff out there. He has seen 14 snaps this season, and as he grows and develops, he should become a productive player on that side of the ball.
One of the Spartans’ best pass-rushers has been Aisea Moa, who the team has used as a designated pass-rusher at times this season. Rossi knows he can use several of his linebackers in multiple ways, which keeps opposing offenses guessing.
Rossi and the Spartans can rotate several linebackers and keep bodies fresh, which can wear down offenses. MSU will continue to lean on the linebackers as the season progresses.
