How MSU's Defense Can Improve After Poor Week 2 Performance
Saturday night was not the best performance for the Michigan State Spartans on the defensive side of the ball.
It took a Herculean effort from the offense for the team to eke out a double overtime victory, 42-40, but it would not have been in that position if not for the defense allowing far too many points.
Weeks 1 and 2 were Jekyll and Hyde-ish from this MSU defense, and it is up to Joe Rossi to fix things before they get too far off the rails when Big Ten play begins.
So, what must the team do to ensure things get better on defense?
The Spartan defense
It starts with improving the pass-rush. MSU did not get after Dylan Lonergan enough on Saturday night, failing to sack him once.
As fans have already seen, failing to get after the quarterback leads to defensive struggles. The team was unable to record a sack for a month straight last season, and they struggled to win games in that timeframe.
It will be tough for MSU to figure out how to create pressure without a star pass-rusher, so Rossi must dial up more blitzes from multiple pass-rushers. The Spartans have multiple bodies capable of creating pressure, so the team has what it takes to figure it out.
MSU’s linebackers have been stellar to start this season, headlined by junior Jordan Hall.
Hall was demoted last season, but he has returned to the starting lineup in a big way. He has been the team’s best defensive player, totaling 23 tackles through the first two games of the season.
His leadership has been invaluable for the Spartans this season, as he has made several important plays for this team in the first two games.
Next to him is Wayne Matthews III, who has also been tremendous to start the season. He has 14 tackles and an interception through two games. Those two must lead the way for the other two levels of the defense.
The secondary must also be better, and that will come when they get healthier. Nikai Martinez has not yet played this season, and his return should be a boost for that group.
MSU has Youngstown State next week, which should allow it to recalibrate before its big game against USC in two weeks. But several things must improve before then.
Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on how the defense played when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.