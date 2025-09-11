Big Areas MSU's Defense Cannot Get Beat
The Michigan State Spartans have had quite the confusing start to the season on the defensive side of the ball.
The Spartans started the season with a dominant performance against the Western Michigan Broncos, but followed that up by getting gashed on the ground and through the air against the Boston College Eagles.
It would be fair for any Spartan fan to be confused about whether this is a good defense or not. However, that question cannot be answered through two games, as there is plenty of football still to be played.
One thing we do know is that there are elements of this defense that need improvement. One of those things is MSU’s pass rush.
Michigan State's defensive weakness
The Spartans went a month last season without recording a sack, and they will put themselves right back in a white-knuckled November trying to find out if they will make a bowl game or not.
If teams throw quick slants or screen passes against MSU, the Spartan defense will struggle again.
MSU’s inability to quickly get off the snap and disrupt the quarterback will cost the defense if it cannot make enough explosive plays. This will be especially true against some of the best offenses the Spartans will play.
MSU did not get after Boston College quarterback Dylan Lonergan enough last Saturday. He had plenty of time to stand in the pocket and deliver throws to his wide-open receivers.
Teams will be able to spend as much time as they want in the pocket against MSU if Joe Rossi and Jonathan Smith do not find ways to improve the pass-rush.
All good defenses in college football have multiple players who can get after the quarterback, and the Spartans must find theirs.
MSU has good tacklers on the perimeter and at linebacker, but those players are put at a disadvantage if the Spartan defensive line cannot bat a few passes in the air and bring down the quarterback in the backfield.
The Spartans have not had a dominant defensive line in seven years. They may not have one this year, but they should have a much more productive one.
If MSU cannot figure out how to beat teams in the quick game, it will be in trouble.
Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the defense when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.