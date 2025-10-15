What MSU Must Do to Salvage Season
Things are spiraling out of control for the Michigan State Spartans as the schedule gets tougher.
MSU has dropped three straight games and takes on an Indiana Hoosiers team that has been playing like one of the best in the country. After that, the Spartans face Michigan, which, despite a loss to USC, has been playing solid football on both sides.
Fans and alumni have lost faith in Jonathan Smith to turn things around, and chatter of the uncertainty of his future in East Lansing has grown louder. It is hard to say if he will be fired at any point this season or after the season due to financial commitments.
Despite fans growing more pessimistic, the season is not over, and the team still has three chances to win games and reach a bowl game. What must happen for MSU to save the season and get things back on track?
How MSU can turn things around
It starts with better trench play. MSU must be able to not only run the football but also create meaningful plays in the run game.
The Spartans can get enough of a push for some chunk runs, but the team is not scaring anyone with its run game. Makhi Frazier is a fine running back, but he does not strike fear in opposing defenses.
If the MSU run game can develop a little more, and Frazier and Brandon Tullis can create more meaningful runs, MSU can control the line of scrimmage and finish drives in the end zone.
The Spartans must marry their pass-rush and secondary. Neither unit has performed particularly well, but each group can blame it on the other.
If the pass-rush is not creating pressure on the quarterback and disrupting opposing offenses, the secondary remains on islands with receivers for far too long. If the secondary is giving up big plays, it renders the pass-rush obsolete.
MSU has failed to control the trenches in Smith’s tenure in East Lansing, which has been one of the most frustrating elements of his failures through 18 games. If that can change, the team has a better chance of winning more games.
The Spartans are not dead yet; they are just on life support. Can they find ways to salvage this seemingly lost year?
