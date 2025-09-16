A Big Aspect MSU Should Improve to Make Next Step
Through the first three games of the 2025 season, Michigan State University is 3-0. The first game was a weird one. MSU comes into this game confident as the new season begins. The Spartans hoped to go into the first game and win to boost their chances of making a bowl game.
In the 2024 season, MSU went 5-7 and missed out on a bowl game in coach Johnathan Smith's first season with the Spartans. This Western Michigan game means a lot more than it seems. First, it's the first game of the year, so all MSU fans will be watching this game and judging them accordingly.
Secondly, it shows the improvements or lack of improvements. After the game, MSU fans were excited about improvements to the defense and offense, specifically in the first half.
Their second game was a little different, as they faced Boston College. This game was a revenge game and meant a lot to the players and the fans. Boston College isn't a pushover either, as they put up 40 points on MSU.
The goal post shifted from trying to be more efficient in the second quarter on offense to being better at containing the pass. A notable difference between this week and last was the significant decline in the running game compared to previous years.
The final game against Youngstown State showcased most of what was shown against Boston College. This game highlighted the defensive weaknesses in both secondary play and the running game. With all due respect, Makhi Frazier's injury jeopardized the run game.
The reason this slight issue isn't covered is that the offense has been dominant, with Aidan Chiles balling out and Nick Marsh being a machine at wide receiver. Even with this success, MSU's running game hasn't been the strongest. MSU, in recent years, has been a running powerhouse with names like Nathan Carter and Kenneth Walker III.
The Spartans' O-line play has been good, but in many instances, MSU has to rely on the passing game to gain yards and momentum.
