EXCLUSIVE: What Makes Safety Target So Intriguing
2026 safety Kaai Connelley is an intriguing prospect for Michigan State.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound defensive back made the transition from wide receiver to safety and had a strong junior campaign. Spartans safeties coach James Adams, who was previously at Wake Forest, is leading the recruitment. He also recruited Connelley when he was with the Deacons.
Connelley told me his experience as a pass-catcher taught him exactly how to defend the position.
"I like to ballhawk," he said. "The good thing about me switching to safety is that I'm kinda like a rangey type of guy. So I'm not going to lie, it was a reason why I didn't have a lot a pick this year.
"Quarterbacks saw me, and they didn't want to throw the ball deep. I think me being a ballhawk who can come down and make a tackle, that's a great thing."
The St. Johns product loves doing a little bit of everything from the third level -- coming up to make a big hit, punishing wide receivers who go deep, or attacking the ball in the air. His long frame is perfect for the Joe Rossi defense, where safeties and nickels are played near the box and move around from snap to snap.
"For me, when I see the ball in the air, I'll just go get it," Connelley said. "I just think receiver, nobody else will get the ball but me, so that's how I see my mindset. When I see somebody in the hole, see somebody running the ball, I just know that they getting rocked."
Connelley describes himself as a fearless player with aggression and a gamer mentality toward the game.
"Honestly, I just the game of football," Connelley said. "I liked it since I was 5, 6 years old. And I never left it."
Expect Connelley to rise. He had a hot month of February and the offers are still flowing in March. His size, athleticism and speed are eye-opening traits. He will compete in track this spring with hopes to raise his already strong 40 time of 4.6.
Connelley is also talented enough to make a return to wide receiver at the next level; that added versatility only increases his value.
