REPORT: RBs to Watch For MSU in 2026
Michigan State is looking at a handful of running backs they consider top priorities in the 2026 class, some of which are blue-chippers.
SpartanMag's Jason Killop recently listed four running back targets to watch, the first of which is big-time in-state target Kory Amachree out of local Haslett High School.
"Michigan State has made in-state running back a long time priority," Killop wrote. "The Spartan legacy has made countless visits to campus. His father, Opuene, played running back at Michigan State. Kory’s older brother, Nakai, is also a running back, as he signed with Bowling Green in the class of 2024.
"Amachree has two trips to East Lansing scheduled, first for a spring practice on March 11, and then returning for an official visit during the weekend of June 7."
Amachree talked to Michigan State Spartans On SI, about the offer last summer:
"Every offer is a great opportunity, I wouldn't say it was completely different from like, any other offer, because obviously I still have to evaluate everything."
Of four-star Delaware (Ohio) product Favour Akih, Killop wrote, "Michigan State is also set to host four-star Ohio running back Favour Akih for a spring practice in March. Akih visited East Lansing in the fall of 2024, earning a Spartan offer from Bhonapha."
He added, "The running back holds other offers including Miami (FL), USC, Penn State, Iowa State, NC State, Wisconsin, and more. Akih will also visit Penn State and Ohio State this spring, with official visits locked in with Miami (June 20), Pittsburgh (June 12), and USC (June 6) so far."
Milford Mill Academy (Maryland) standout Damon Ferguson is set to visit soon, too.
"Michigan State will welcome the East Coast running back for his first visit to campus on March 29. Ferguson was offered by the Spartans and Bhonapha back late January," Killop wrote. "Ferguson will take official visits with Duke (May 30), Indiana (April 25), Pittsburgh (June 6), and Virginia (June 12). Michigan State will look to join the official visit list with a strong spring visit.
"The running back ran for 1,341 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior in 2024. Ferguson also had 25 total tackles, five passes defended, and three interceptions on defense."
Izayah Lee, a Texas back from Lancaster, visited before but has yet to visit again.
