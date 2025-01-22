MSU Football Making Huge Push For 2027 4-Star RB
We are entering the main stretch for the 2026 recruiting cycle. 2025 is in the rearview and the 2027 class will be on hold for a brief period -- Michigan State has its focus on the rising senior class.
The Spartans just hosted Junior Day, where 2026 four-star running back and top priority Favour Akih was reported to attend. Michigan State preceded to make a big move after the large-scale recruiting effort -- they went down to Ohio to visit him the next day, as he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Right now, the Spartans are making a good impression with Akih and should be among his top choices. Iowa State is the perceived favorite right now, with Penn State looming and Ohio State likely to make a push.
The 6-foot, 190-pounder is the No. 12 running back in the country, per the 247Sports' Composite rankings, and they have him listed on the fringes of the Top 100. I spoke with him in November, and he revealed to me his checklist for his preferred program.
"Right now, I'd say I'm really looking at the location," Akih said. "If it's a college town, my gut feeling, and if it's not far from home. To be honest, I want to be able to see my brother and my family a lot. And my relationship with the coaches. I try to build a pretty strong relationship with the coaches I stick with on the visit. Those are just a couple things I do on visits."
It will be crucial for Michigan State to maintain the pressure they have applied so far. Until they find a competent solution at running back, they need to keep up on the trail. Jace Clarizio, a 2025 four-star (ESPN), looks like he could be the real deal. That is yet to be seen -- and nabbing Akih would be huge for the program for recruiting and success on the field.
When I asked Spartans running backs coach Keith Bhonapha in August about his prototypical running back, he described something similar to what Akih shows on the field.
"I think I'm less on 'He has to be this big.' I've been fortunate enough to coach some really good players over the course of my career and some of the best ones have not fit the criteria that everybody wants," Bhonapha said. "I do think this -- talked about the fundamentals already. When it comes to playing with great posture, your ability to transition. I think the next of that is going to be that ability to be a consistent runner. I think that comes in different shapes and sizes. A guy that is always falling forward. We're asking about catching the ball out the backfield. A guy that you can see on film catching the ball out the backfield."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
