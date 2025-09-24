What to Make of MSU's Run Game at Bye Week
The Michigan State Spartans are 3-1 as they get a week off to prepare for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
MSU is coming off a road loss to USC, but the final score made the game look less close than it actually was. The Spartans competed hard, but ultimately fell short.
One element of this Spartan offense that has improved is the run game. The Spartans could not move the ball on the ground last season, but that has changed this season.
MSU needs its run game to continue to be effective in Big Ten play, as it will be crucial when the team is playing close games and needs to control the clock and the line of scrimmage.
So, what have we learned about MSU’s run game through four games?
The Michigan State run game
MSU is averaging 154.0 rushing yards per game at the one-third mark of the season. Through four games last year, the team averaged 153.7.
While the raw numbers on the surface do not show marked improvement, the eye test should tell Spartan fans that this team can run the football much better than last season.
The Spartans have two exciting young running backs in Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis, while veteran Elijah Tau-Tolliver is quality depth. Frazier has taken over as the team’s lead running back, while Tullis has been the bruising, short-yardage machine.
Having young, promising backs is more exciting than having two on-their-way-out guys in Nate Carter and Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams. There is a much stronger feeling of long-term results with Frazier and Tullis.
We will see how those players perform when they face tougher defenses, but things are looking up with MSU’s rushers.
The offensive line has also slowly improved. Jim Michalczik has developed offensive lines everywhere he has been, and Spartan fans certainly hope this group is next.
The play of Conner Moore and Matt Gulbin has been a revelation for this group, as they have been reliable options as run and pass-blockers. Those two need the rest of the O-Line to follow suit.
So, what can we take away from this run game through the first four games? The answer is: not much.
MSU has not played many tough defenses yet, so it has not found a good enough litmus test for how improved this rushing attack really is.
We will find out how good the Spartan run game is over the next few weeks.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on how MSU's run game has performed as we reach the bye week, when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.