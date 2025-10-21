One MSU Unit Falling Apart — And It’s Not Defense
Many of the Michigan State Spartans units were highly touted going into the 2025 season, receivers like Nick Marsh, quarterbacks like Aidan Chiles, or special team players such as Ryan Eckley, and the rushing room was one of those units.
It seemed as though the rushing room was succeeding through their first four games as well, playing clean football and fumbling minimally with a good 4.1 yards per carry, with Head Coach Jonathan Smith coaching them well.
Unfortunately for MSU, though, they have declined over a full yard, dropping to around 3.0 YPC in a much more static offense, and in need of a shake-up after a ghastly performance, the team has a few options.
Tullis Taking Over The Starting Position
- In light of Makhi Frazier's tough game against the Indiana Hoosiers, in which he had seven carries for one yard, it could be useful for his backup, Brandon Tullis, to take over.
- However, his stats in recent games don't add up to anything of note either, having ten carries in his past three games, amounting to only 12 yards.
- Tullis has been on a downswing alongside Frazier as the season has gone on, and while he could surprise as a starter, he isn't what the rushing room would need to truly shake things up.
Tau-Tolliver Taking Over The Starting Position
- In opposition to Frazier and Tullis, freshman running back Elijah Tau Tolliver has been on an upswing in the team's past few games, at least comparatively.
- Against Indiana, for example, he had five carries for 13 yards, which is undesirable but much better than seven carries for one yard.
- In other games, he has had very little chance to shine, only receiving one carry across both, but his team already recognized his talent by increasing his workload in the game against Indiana.
- His time against Indiana was hardly planned for, and when he could be planned around, the offense could undergo the major shake-up that it needs.
The Spartans have many options available to them in their rushing room, and they need a shake-up of some sort, or a rebound game from Frazier, against the Michigan Wolverines, to get their season back on track.
