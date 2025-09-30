Spartan Nation

Michigan State's Next Home Game Will Be Recruiting Gold Mine

Michigan State is set for a huge game at home against a team with a lot of hype

Caleb Sisk

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) drops back to pass against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) drops back to pass against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Michigan State Spartans continue to recruit very heavily as they have landed a good bit of 2026 recruits after starting the cycle very rough, but would eventually fix things and are now sitting at a great spot as one of the better teams in the conference when it comes to the recruiting scene as they are only set to get better with these recruits compared to the other programs.

They have hopes to be able to push the success to another recruiting class as the next recruiting class that they are set to be able to recruit the heaviest to class of 2027, which they don't have a current commitment after a de-commitment that was made in the summer.

That player is former safety commit Khalil Terry, who decided to back off his pledge before the season as he is now currently being recruited by multiple different schools that he is interested in, including a team that the Michigan State Spartans are set to face very soon. The team they are set to play at home next is a team that could help spark the recruiting classes that they want due to many different reasons.

Michigan State will next play against the UCLA Bruins, who are off to a terrible start, despite having an electric offseason with a lot to prove during the season after adding their starting quarterback, Nico Iamaleava.

Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) warms up before the game against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

They also added multiple stars through the transfer portal, but they kicked the season off with a lot of hype that quickly died down, but even though this hype died down everyone's watching simply due to the fact of the stars that they have and the quarterback that they have and everything that transcribed in the off-season meaning this game will be watched by a lot and especially the recruit to want to visit to see a game like this as they're going to likely host a lot of different recruits.

Michigan State well, hope to have some big things come out of this recruiting spark after what could be a very big win for the Spartans this season as even though the Bruins aren't the best team on paper, they are still a tough program that have the chance to win any given Saturday, similar to any team as the college level is unpredictable to say the least.

Sep 13, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith takes the field before a game against Youngstown State at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

