MSU Prospect Brandon Lockley Breaks Down Recruitment and Spartans Interest
The Michigan State Spartans continue to show that they can hang with anybody in the recruiting scene as they continue to show the fact that they can recruit heavily in multiple different classes, including the class of 2027, which is the main class that they have been recruiting as of late, the summer months, and the great recruiting tactics at this team have shown.
One of the players that they have offered is Brandon Lockley Jr. He is someone who recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail his Michigan State Spartans recruitment as he continues to jump up in the recruiting rankings.
Brandon Lockley Talks Spartans Recruiting Updates
- "They’re doing a solid job. They’re always checking on me to see how school and my season are going, and are always wishing me luck on my upcoming games. I really appreciate that."
The Michigan State Spartans have multiple different coaches who have started to stand out on the recruiting scene. Here is one coach who has made a difference when it comes to Lockley's recruitment.
- "I talk to Coach Bindel the most. He asks me how I think I played in games and what I think I can work on."
Will the Michigan State Spartans target be visiting the Michigan State Spartans, or is that out of question for now, as he is in the middle of his high school football season?
- "My schedule is busy with games and practices, but I’m hoping I make a trip out there soon."
Are there any schools in particular who is starting to stand out when it comes to the Michigan State Spartans target, or is every team right now in a great spot as he is still young in his recruitment, but at the same time, there are still many teams that are starting to recruit him heavily?
- "All the schools are doing a pretty good job communicating. I love the relationships I’m building with all of them so far."
He then would jump into the conversation about what the Michigan State Spartans need to do in order to be able to improve their ranking when it comes to their ranking among these schools that have already offered the talent to the prospect.
- "Once I get out there to see the school, I can give a better response on that, but I appreciate them keeping in contact with me on a regular basis."
