How MSU's Next Opponent, USC, Has Looked This Season
For the first time since 1990, Michigan State is getting ready for a game against USC.
Next Saturday's matchup between MSU and the former Pac-12 powerhouse will be just the ninth all-time meeting between the two schools. It will be the first regular season matchup since 1987 and the first USC home game against the Spartans since 1978.
Both teams are 3-0, but Michigan State is unranked and the Trojans just entered the AP Poll at No. 25. Here's how the Spartans' next opponent has looked through three games.
Saturday: USC 33, Purdue 17
USC kicked off its Big Ten schedule one week before Michigan State, and the Trojans had a relatively low-drama game against Purdue, grabbing a 33-17 win.
Jayden Maiava had an efficient performance, averaging just over 10 yards per attempt; he finished with 282 passing yards on 28 throws and also added a rushing touchdown.
Containing Maiava and USC's offense will be perhaps the biggest challenge MSU will face so far this year. Trojan head coach Lincoln Riley is one of the best offensive minds in college football, and he has another buzzsaw offense. USC is first in the entire FBS in total offense (604 yards/game) and second in scoring (55 points/game).
USC's defense has also been really solid. The Trojans have only allowed 16.7 points to this point and have also totaled 14 sacks in just three games.
Against Purdue, the Trojans' first Power Conference team they've faced, USC had 461 yards of total offense.
Non-Conference Blowouts
Week 1: USC 73, Missouri State 13
Part of the reason USC's offensive numbers might be so gaudy is the lack of competition for the first two weeks of the season.
The Trojans opened their season with Missouri State, a program that was making its debut at the FBS level, and USC predictably leveled the Bears.
During that game, Maiava went 15-for-18 through the air for 295 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. Wide receiver Makai Lemon had seven receptions for 90 yards.
Week 2: USC 59, Georgia Southern 20
The Trojans also had no issue with Georgia Southern, putting up some more video game numbers on offense.
Maiava racked up 412 yards and four touchdowns on just 24 pass attempts. Lemon also had a big game in this one, totaling 158 yards and two touchdowns on only four catches.
USC also had a good day running the ball. Running back Waymond Jordan had 167 yards and a touchdown.
When MSU-USC does kick off, it will be a late one. Kickoff is set for 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. local), with the game televised on FOX.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on next week's game at USC when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.