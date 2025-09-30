Watch for This Michigan State Star to Break Out vs. Nebraska
Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh quickly established himself as the Spartans’ best receiver in his freshman season.
He entered this season as the player opposing defenses dedicate several resources to, but those teams have struggled to stop him. Marsh already has three touchdown receptions through four games, tying his total from last season.
Marsh was injured in MSU’s game against Youngstown State a few weeks ago, causing him to be on a pitch count against USC in the team’s Big Ten opener.
He did not have a major impact on the game, but the Spartans scored 31 points, so Marsh had the chance to rest.
The Spartans now take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the road for another tough conference game, and they will need Marsh to make a major impact in this one.
Now healed from his injury, will MSU turn Marsh loose against the Huskers’ tough defense?
There’s no reason for Jonathan Smith and his staff not to.
Nick Marsh vs. Nebraska
MSU let Omari Kelly carry the offensive load two weeks ago against the Trojans, and he delivered. Kelly caught six passes for 133 yards and a touchdown as the defense let the offense down.
Now, MSU has Kelly and Marsh active for this game, and Marsh should resume his duties as the team’s top receiver. The Huskers have been one of the conference’s best defenses, despite not playing the best competition.
Nebraska has allowed the fewest passing yards in the Big Ten, although Matt Rhule’s team has not played very dynamic passing attacks yet.
MSU will be the best passing game the Huskers have faced this season, and there is an argument to be made that Aidan Chiles is the best quarterback they have faced.
The Chiles-Marsh connection has only strengthened this season as both players develop and improve their skill sets. Smith and Brian Lindgren should look to involve Marsh as often as possible.
Nebraska’s top coverage players are cornerback Donovan Jones and safety Marques Buford Jr. Marsh will likely see a heavy dose of both these players on passing downs.
MSU is better when it throws the ball to Nick Marsh. That should be a major element of the game plan against the Huskers if the Spartans want to pull off an upset.
