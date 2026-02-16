MSU Gets Crystal-Ball Prediction for In-State Prospect

Michigan State appears to be positioning itself to add another member to its 2027 class.

On Sunday, the Spartans received a crystal ball prediction from Corey Robinson of SpartanTailgate (247Sports) to get Brighton (Mich.) offensive tackle prospect Jack Carlson . If he were to be added to MSU's 2027 class right now, he would be the team's third commitment of the cycle, joining East Grand Rapids (Mich.) interior offensive lineman Grant Adloff and Massillon Washington (Ohio) running back Savior Owens .

Brighton offensive lineman Jack Carlson prepares for the next play during a season-opening football game against Dexter on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. | Bill Khan/Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carlson would bring a lot of size to Michigan State, as he lists himself at 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds on his Twitter/X bio. In addition to his MSU offer, Carlson also has received opportunities from Northwestern, Cincinnati, Iowa State, and several Group of Five schools.

Something Pat Fitzgerald wants to re-establish is the funnel of top talent from the state of Michigan and the Midwest to East Lansing. The addition of Adloff, currently ranked eighth in the Great Lakes State on the 247Sports Composite, was one step in doing that. Getting Carlson would be another step for Fitzgerald's program and offensive line coach Nick Tabacca .

More on Carlson, Potential Fit at MSU

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

As of now, Carlson doesn't have an official ranking or evaluation from a major recruiting service. Given the level of interest he's received, he will definitely get one eventually. The reads on MSU's first two 2027 commits have been solid thus, with Adloff and Owens being ranked 444th and 738th nationally, with both committing before getting an official ranking.

If Michigan State ends up locking up Carlson's commitment, it would know that it's getting somebody who wants to be there. When Carlson announced that he had received an offer from MSU, he posted a picture of himself in a Spartan jersey while he was a toddler, seemingly indicating that he grew up a Michigan State fan.

There will also definitley be a need for an offensive tackle or two for the Spartans this cycle. Both of MSU's projected starters, with Ben Murawski on the left side and Conner Moore on the right, are both set to run out of eligibility after the 2026 season. Carlson plays on the left side of the line at Brighton.

Rustin Young will probably be the favorite to start on the left side after Murawski's departure, but nothing can truly ever be assumed in the transfer portal era. Young entered the portal last month before deciding to return to Michigan State, after all. He played that position a fair amount in 2025 with Stanton Ramil (now at Auburn) missing most of the season due to injury.

Offensive lineman Jack Carlson of Brighton warms up before a season-opening football game against Dexter on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 at Brighton. | Bill Khan/Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

