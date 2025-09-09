MSU's Problem With Penalties Against Boston College
Winning after double overtime, the Michigan State Spartans celebrated their great, albeit messy, win against the Boston College Eagles.
From rampant fumbles that could have ended horribly, or missed opportunities on both sides of the ball, MSU has much to work on coming into their week three match against Youngstown.
However, perhaps most startlingly, the Spartans drew many more penalties than they had in their season opener against the Western Michigan Broncos.
In fact, their constant drawing of penalties could have lost them the game in the first half, and especially the second half.
The First Half
- The Spartans kept their game somewhat clean through the first two quarters, with the refs throwing only three flags against MSU.
- The second penalty arrived when star linebacker Jordan Hall tackled Eagles quarterback Dylan Lonergan too late after a pass, landing MSU with a 15 yard personal foul penalty.
- Even though their penalties were spaced out, they made as big an impact as they could. Hall's lone penalty gave Lonergan the distance he needed to set up a touchdown pass.
- Furthermore, the Spartans' first penalty of the game, a holding by defensive back Joshua Eaton, did the same thing, helping the Eagles score their first of three touchdowns in the second quarter.
- Because of their momentum through their first two scores, aided strongly by MSU penalties, the Eagles struck once more before halftime, once again assisted by a Joshua Eaton holding flag.
The Second Half
- Although the first two quarters of play were messy for MSU, the penalties in the second half had the potential to be game-ending.
- Hit with five or more penalties, each had its own consequence, but the holding call on Stanton Ramil nullified a touchdown play by running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver.
- Because of the penalty, the Head Coach Jonathan Smith had to settle for a 39-yard field goal by freshly returned place kicker Martin Connington.
- As the Eagles stormed down the field, the goal-erasing penalty looked as though it had ended the game for MSU.
- Boston College ended up stalling and had to settle for a field goal in the end, but the consequences had been laid out for all to see.
Regardless of the final score of 42-40 in the Spartans favor, the game was far too messy, filled with flags left and right. MSU has time to clean up their penalty problems, but if it can't happen in time for the fast approaching Big Ten Match-ups, it could spell trouble in East Lansing.
