The Turnover Troubles of Week Two for MSU

Football teams typically play clean football, especially at home, but it was the opposite in the week two match for Michigan State.

Nathan Berry

Michigan State's Omari Kelly is flipped and fumbles out of bounds after trying to jump Boston College's Omar Thornton during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Omari Kelly is flipped and fumbles out of bounds after trying to jump Boston College's Omar Thornton during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Going into the Spartans' week two revenge game against the Boston College Eagles, clean football was necessary to extend MSU's record to 2-0.

But instead of gripping the ball all the more tightly, they had multiple fumbles, many off plays where there was no need for a potential turnover.

Although MSU came out on top 42-40 after two overtimes, the things encouraging the fumbles cannot be repeated, even against a lighter match-up against Youngstown in week three.

MSU, Makhi Frazier
Michigan State's Makhi Frazier leaps over a Boston College's defender during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU's Desire To Hurdle

  • Hurdling a defender is one of the coolest things that a receiver or running back can do in football, but it's a high-risk, high-reward type of play that jeopardizes health and ball security.
  • Perhaps inspired by National Football League running back Saquon Barkley, or fueled by the adrenaline of the close game, transfer receiver Omari Kelly and RB Makhi Frazier each attempted a hurdle.
  • As expected, neither player cleared their respective defender and both took alarming hits as well as losing the ball in dramatic fashion, especially Kelly.
  • Furthermore, the Spartans recovered the ball both times to ensure that the Eagles did not score off of the mistake, but hurdles cannot continue to take place, or the consequences could get much worse.
Boston College, MSU
Michigan State's Jordan Hall, right, hits Boston College's quarterback during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Hall was called for roughing the passer on the play. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boston College's Early Game Gift

  • While MSU's fumbles appeared much worse for fans, the Eagles' fumbles had more direct impact on the game, providing the ball for the Spartans on their first touchdown drive.
  • Coincidentally, the drive of their lone fumble, the Eagles had begun that drive by recovering a fumble from Kelly.
  • After recovering the ball the defensive momentum transferred to the offense, greatly helping MSU keep up the pace for the rest of the game.
  • In a game where many defensive plays for MSU seemed a bit lackluster because of their 40 allowed points, the recovered fumble might have saved the Spartans, as it had come at the goal line.
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith looks on against Western Michigan during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a game full of fumbles, something must change, and with Big Ten matchups inching closer by the day, ball security becomes the simplest yet important strategy for MSU to reach a bowl game.

Nathan Berry
NATHAN BERRY

Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.