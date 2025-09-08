The Turnover Troubles of Week Two for MSU
Going into the Spartans' week two revenge game against the Boston College Eagles, clean football was necessary to extend MSU's record to 2-0.
But instead of gripping the ball all the more tightly, they had multiple fumbles, many off plays where there was no need for a potential turnover.
Although MSU came out on top 42-40 after two overtimes, the things encouraging the fumbles cannot be repeated, even against a lighter match-up against Youngstown in week three.
MSU's Desire To Hurdle
- Hurdling a defender is one of the coolest things that a receiver or running back can do in football, but it's a high-risk, high-reward type of play that jeopardizes health and ball security.
- Perhaps inspired by National Football League running back Saquon Barkley, or fueled by the adrenaline of the close game, transfer receiver Omari Kelly and RB Makhi Frazier each attempted a hurdle.
- As expected, neither player cleared their respective defender and both took alarming hits as well as losing the ball in dramatic fashion, especially Kelly.
- Both players made up for their mistake ten-fold, with Kelly sealing the game on a 2-point conversion and Frazier setting up much of the success for MSU's receiver core.
- Furthermore, the Spartans recovered the ball both times to ensure that the Eagles did not score off of the mistake, but hurdles cannot continue to take place, or the consequences could get much worse.
Boston College's Early Game Gift
- While MSU's fumbles appeared much worse for fans, the Eagles' fumbles had more direct impact on the game, providing the ball for the Spartans on their first touchdown drive.
- Coincidentally, the drive of their lone fumble, the Eagles had begun that drive by recovering a fumble from Kelly.
- After recovering the ball the defensive momentum transferred to the offense, greatly helping MSU keep up the pace for the rest of the game.
- In a game where many defensive plays for MSU seemed a bit lackluster because of their 40 allowed points, the recovered fumble might have saved the Spartans, as it had come at the goal line.
After a game full of fumbles, something must change, and with Big Ten matchups inching closer by the day, ball security becomes the simplest yet important strategy for MSU to reach a bowl game.
