Spartan Nation

3 Non-MSU Games Fans Should Track This Weekend

These are some other games Spartan fans should keep an eye on this weekend.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State's Elijah Tau-Tolliver runs for a gain against Western Michigan during the fourth quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Elijah Tau-Tolliver runs for a gain against Western Michigan during the fourth quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Every week when Michigan State is playing, that game is and should be the most important game that Spartan fans keep track of. But after MSU's contest against Youngstown State, the non-conference slate is going to be over and it will be time for Big Ten play.

That makes this week a good week to familiarize oneself with the lay of the land around the Big Ten. Here are a few games that do not involve Michigan State that its fans should keep tabs on.

USC at Purdue

Jayden Maiav
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This game shouldn't get many MSU fans' undivided attention. USC and Purdue kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, the same time as Michigan State-Youngstown State. What still makes it interesting is that the Trojans' Big Ten opener could leave some indications for what kind of team they have waiting for the Spartans next week in Los Angeles.

USC hasn't gotten much respect in the AP Poll yet, still sitting in the "Others Receiving Votes" category, but the metrics really like the Trojans. ESPN's FPI ranks them fifth in the entire country and third in the Big Ten; SP+ slots Southern Cal at 10th nationally and fourth in the conference.

But people haven't seen USC against any real competition. The Trojans opened up the season with a 73-13 win over Missouri State and then beat Georgia Southern 59-20. While Purdue still isn't exactly the greatest example of a big-time opponent, it's the closest Spartan fans will get before MSU faces them.

Central Michigan at No. 23 Michigan

Bryce Underwoo
Sep 6, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to pass downfield against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This game can kind of serve as a double hate-watch for Spartan fans. The connection to Michigan doesn't need to be explained.

As for the Chippewas, they're the ones that had U-M sign-stealer Connor Stalions help them out on the sidelines during a game against Michigan State.

Obviously, the relationship between MSU and both of these programs isn't at a high point, and there will be plenty of "Connor Stalions Bowl" jokes to be made once the game kicks off at noon ET on Big Ten Network.

Western Michigan at No. 9 Illinois

Tate Halloc
Western Michigan's Tate Hallock celebrates his interception for a touchdown against Michigan State during the fourth quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State doesn't face Big Ten foe and ninth-ranked Illinois this year, but it did play Western Michigan.

Sports don't work like math; the transitive property doesn't apply, but results against identical opponents can be one way to gauge a team. With the Spartans' Week 1 opponent now going up against a top-10 team, how WMU does in comparison to how it did against MSU could provide a glimpse into how it stacks up compared to some of the top teams in the Big Ten.

Saturday's game between the Broncos and the Fighting Illini is set for 7 p.m. ET on FS1.

MSU football
Michigan State football players get ready to run out on the field for their game against Western Michigan (Aug. 29, 2025). / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans On SI

Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on this week's college football slate when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.