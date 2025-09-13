3 Non-MSU Games Fans Should Track This Weekend
Every week when Michigan State is playing, that game is and should be the most important game that Spartan fans keep track of. But after MSU's contest against Youngstown State, the non-conference slate is going to be over and it will be time for Big Ten play.
That makes this week a good week to familiarize oneself with the lay of the land around the Big Ten. Here are a few games that do not involve Michigan State that its fans should keep tabs on.
USC at Purdue
This game shouldn't get many MSU fans' undivided attention. USC and Purdue kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, the same time as Michigan State-Youngstown State. What still makes it interesting is that the Trojans' Big Ten opener could leave some indications for what kind of team they have waiting for the Spartans next week in Los Angeles.
USC hasn't gotten much respect in the AP Poll yet, still sitting in the "Others Receiving Votes" category, but the metrics really like the Trojans. ESPN's FPI ranks them fifth in the entire country and third in the Big Ten; SP+ slots Southern Cal at 10th nationally and fourth in the conference.
But people haven't seen USC against any real competition. The Trojans opened up the season with a 73-13 win over Missouri State and then beat Georgia Southern 59-20. While Purdue still isn't exactly the greatest example of a big-time opponent, it's the closest Spartan fans will get before MSU faces them.
Central Michigan at No. 23 Michigan
This game can kind of serve as a double hate-watch for Spartan fans. The connection to Michigan doesn't need to be explained.
As for the Chippewas, they're the ones that had U-M sign-stealer Connor Stalions help them out on the sidelines during a game against Michigan State.
Obviously, the relationship between MSU and both of these programs isn't at a high point, and there will be plenty of "Connor Stalions Bowl" jokes to be made once the game kicks off at noon ET on Big Ten Network.
Western Michigan at No. 9 Illinois
Michigan State doesn't face Big Ten foe and ninth-ranked Illinois this year, but it did play Western Michigan.
Sports don't work like math; the transitive property doesn't apply, but results against identical opponents can be one way to gauge a team. With the Spartans' Week 1 opponent now going up against a top-10 team, how WMU does in comparison to how it did against MSU could provide a glimpse into how it stacks up compared to some of the top teams in the Big Ten.
Saturday's game between the Broncos and the Fighting Illini is set for 7 p.m. ET on FS1.
