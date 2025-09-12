3 Keys for the Spartans Against Youngstown State
Even though Michigan State is going up against an FCS opponent on Saturday, the Spartans are going to have a challenge in front of them.
Youngstown State is ranked No. 25 at the lower level of Division I football, and computer metric SP+ says the Penguins deserve to be rated higher than that and are an opponent of comparable strength to Western Michigan.
For the Spartans to move to 3-0 and reach the halfway mark towards bowl eligibility, these are three things that MSU needs to do.
Get an Early Lead
One thing that FCS teams need to have when they are trying to pull a massive upset is, simply, hope. The quickest way for Michigan State to wrap this game up quickly is to try and go for the kill at some point during the first half.
If the Spartans get the ball first, they should do everything possible to have the sequence be touchdown, punt, touchdown. Don't try and get an early feel for the Penguins; go for the score right away, like when MSU scored on the first play of its game against YSU in 2021.
The Penguins aren't going to be short of any juice coming out of the game. Getting a shot at a Power Four team is what they dream about. Making those dreams dissipate in the first quarter or so is the best way to avoid a stressful evening.
Contain Brungard's Legs
Youngstown State quarterback Beau Brungard is the most unique player that Michigan State might have to game plan for all season.
That's because Brungard has been extremely exceptional at running the ball, rather than throwing it. He leads the entire FCS in rush yards (409) and touchdowns (6). The closest quarterback to him on the ground in the FCS doesn't even have half his output: 198 yards.
In YSU's last game against Robert Morris, Brungard set a new Missouri Valley Conference record for a quarterback by rushing with 264 yards.
The good news for Michigan State is that stopping the run has been this defense's greatest strength so far. MSU has only allowed 96 total rushing yards through two games.
Get the Ball in Space
Lastly, Michigan State needs to embrace what makes Power Four teams a different caliber from FCS teams.
Starting guard Caleb Carter, a transfer addition from FCS Western Carolina, said the main difference between the two levels was the speed. Therefore, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren should be making it a point of emphasis to get his skill players the ball in space and use that speed to his team's advantage.
He'll have a nice amount of options; running back Makhi Frazier has been able to show his speed a few times, and wide receivers Nick Marsh, Chrishon McCray, Omari Kelly and Rodney Bullard Jr. all have wheels.
