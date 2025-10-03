Why MSU's Run Defense Will Bounce Back vs. Nebraska
The Michigan State Spartans did not have a good day on the defensive side of the ball in their last game against the USC Trojans.
Joe Rossi’s defense allowed 289 rushing yards and three touchdowns late on Saturday night. While the defense has not performed well as a whole this season, it has largely been fine at defending the run.
If the team cannot stop the run, it has little hope of stopping anyone in the Big Ten. Things must improve if Jonathan Smith’s team is going to make a bowl game in 2025.
MSU travels to Lincoln to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers this weekend, a team that has been rather pedestrian in running the football this season. The Spartans have a prime opportunity to bounce back defensively, at least in that department.
They will, and here’s why.
Spartan run defense vs. Nebraska run offense
Nebraska ranks 11th in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game (144.8). MSU is above the Cornhuskers at 10th (154.0).
While those numbers look good and like they might favor the Spartans, the Huskers are a pass-first team, so the fact that they still average nearly 145 yards per game is impressive on Matt Rhule’s behalf.
However, the Spartans have had a week off to prepare for this game, and improving the trenches should be key for Rossi and his defense. That starts with stopping the run and controlling the line of scrimmage on the defensive side of the ball.
MSU has experienced players who have something to prove along its defensive line. That includes Alex VanSumeren, Grady Kelly, Quindarius Dunnigan, and Jalen Thompson.
Seasoned veterans like those players do not want to go out on a bad note against a team they can beat, so they should be playing with a chip on their shoulder. No team wants to have a bad game after allowing nearly 300 yards of rushing offense two weeks prior.
Emmett Johnson has been one of the best running backs in the Big Ten this season, so MSU will have its hands full trying to stop him. If the Spartans can slow him down, they give themselves a better chance to win the game.
The Spartans are not a bad rushing defense. Before the USC game, the team was one of the better run-stopping teams in the conference.
They can prove they are good on that side of the ball by stopping the Huskers’ rushing attack.
